Former Bama Basketball Player Named GM of Birmingham Squadron

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Alabama Morning Drive: Tide lands commitment No. 17 in class of 2023
Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of fall camp. Nick Saban and Alabama had a tremendous month of...
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Alabama Dominates SEC In 10-Or-More-Win Seasons
One of the regular questions to Ole Miss football players and to Coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference Media Days concerned the value of the Rebels having had a 10-game winning season in 2021. The most interesting aspect of that to me is that it was the first time Ole Miss ever had achieved the milestone without benefit of a bowl win. The Rebels, however, had seven previous seasons in which the double digit win mark had been reached with a bowl game victory.
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
Point guard Aden Holloway commits to Auburn over Tennessee
Aden Holloway chooses the Tigers.
Alabama lands commitment from versatile 2023 DL Hunter Osborne
The good news on the recruiting trail continued on Monday as Alabama was able to land 2023 four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne. He chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. It wasn’t a shocking decision considering Osborne lives less than an hour away from Tuscaloosa. However, he was once leaning toward Clemson after he took an official visit on June 3.
Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?
With the landscape of college football constantly evolving, the panel breaks down whether or not Saban is the best to adapt over the years.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 1, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
31 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Sam Shade
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is just 31 days away, so let's look at a former Crimson Tide defender who has made quite a name for himself after football in the coaching world, Sam Shade.
Alabama Football: Recruiting Update past the Cookout, into Dead Period
It was quite a recruiting weekend for Alabama Football. The annual Champions Cookout pulled in top prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Starting today, college football is in its second Dead Period of the summer. The restrictions change recruiting efforts, but do not stop them. There was plenty...
Bulls dip into 'Bama, receive commitment from DL Connor Knight
Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) defensive tackle Connor Knight grew up playing basketball. From first grade to eighth, he developed his skills on the hardwood, with the hopes of following in his dad’s footsteps. Knight’s father, Rod, played basketball at Troy in the mid-80s. “He was a real good basketball player,...
Alabama Surges Up Recruiting Boards to No. 1
With the commitment of four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 recruiting class is now officially ranked first in the nation, according to 247Sports. On3 also currently lists the Tide as No. 1 while Rivals continue to place Alabama behind Notre Dame at second. The Tide made...
Nick Saban Calls Alabama's 2021 Season a "Rebuilding Year"
What did Alabama's Nick Saban have to say about the Tide's most recent season?
extrainningsoftball.com
Video: Future Crimson Tide Teammates Marlie Giles & Kenleigh Cahalan Talk Home Runs In PGF 18U Premier National Title Game
Somewhere you know Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Patrick Murphy was smiling as two of his premier recruits—2023 infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and 2022 catcher Marlie Giles—were instrumental in the Birmingham Thunderbolts 18U – Rocky team winning last Saturday’s PGF 18U Premier National Championship in Irvine, California.
