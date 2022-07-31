Terre Haute organizations collaborate for backpack giveaway

985theriver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
985theriver.com
Organization aims to reduce trauma for children entering foster care
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A national non-profit will soon help local kids transition to foster care with food, toys, clothing, and most importantly lots of love. Isaiah 117 House Program Coordinator Jacquelyn Cunningham said she reached out to the founder of the organization a couple of years ago. Cunningham said there was a need for a local space that provides ease in the transition for children before they meet their foster families.
985theriver.com
Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused delays in repairs.
985theriver.com
Top 25 dogs announced for “Dog Days of Summer”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy has announced the top 25 dogs for the “Dog Days of Summer” fundraiser. All of the dogs who have been registered have been featured on Team of Mercy’s website. The dogs who raised the most money, were placed in the top 25.
985theriver.com
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
985theriver.com
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State...
985theriver.com
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like...
985theriver.com
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
985theriver.com
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
985theriver.com
Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
985theriver.com
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
985theriver.com
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
985theriver.com
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
985theriver.com
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly TH shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 22-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 22, of Lafayette, for the charge of murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at 19th And Walnut Streets.
Comments / 0