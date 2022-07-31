Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA

sojo1049.com
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
Stafford Police Look for Driver Who Stuck Man on Motorized Scooter
Stafford Township Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV involved in a pedestrian hit and run incident. Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning at 7:48 am in the area of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. The pedestrian, who was riding a motorized scooter, was struck while...
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
Egg Harbor Township residents will be the first people to tell you that there's always SOME sort of construction going on along the roadways within town that slows everything up. It's always Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township people that brace themselves for the stop-and-go every morning. That's the price...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
NJ Cops Looking for Woman Seen Screaming for Help From Truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a white tractor-trailer that was seen Wednesday with a woman passenger screaming for help. A witness told South Brunswick police that they saw the woman inside the truck cab parked along Route 130 near Dayton Toyota. The witness said the woman appeared...
Tractor-trailers collide on I-78 westbound in Lehigh Valley
TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving two tractor-trailers has shut down part of I-78 westbound in the Lehigh Valley.
Dump Truck Catches Fire At Sussex County Intersection (VIDEO)
Emergency crews efficiently battled a dump truck that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection. The blaze was reported at the intersection of Prides Crossing and Deire Drive in Sparta shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 1, the Sparta Township Fire Department said. Upon arrival, crews found...
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
Hammonton man held, Atlantic City man released in child luring cases
A Hammonton man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old boy in Egg Harbor Township for sex will stay in jail. Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, was ordered held Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. But the judge released Bruce Cahan, a 77-year-old Atlantic City man whose attorney,...
Truck Crashes Into Crowded Friendly's in South Jersey
A pickup truck crashed into the side of a crowded Friendly's restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey Sunday night. An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building on the 1200 block of Hurffville Road. According to officials on scene, the driver was...
More NJ Drivers Need to Adopt This Golden Rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Lower Township Police Searching for Runaway Teen
Lower Township Police are searching for a 15 year old runaway. Tyias Corliss departed his home in the Villas late Monday evening and is known to frequent both Wildwood and Cape May. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of his disappearance. If you have details about his location, you are asked to contact Lower Township Police.
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Central Jersey
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Arlington Drive and Fords Avenue in Woodbridge, initial reports said. A medical helicopter airlifted the victim, a man in his late 20s, to...
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
