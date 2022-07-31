More space for more vendors at the Gem Mineral & Fossil Show

www.wcax.com
After Bolt bolted from 5 US cities, who gets to take its abandoned electric bikes?
In another example of reality sometimes being stranger than fiction, electric scooter and e-bike sharing company Bolt Mobility appears to have shut down operations in several US cities largely overnight. In doing so, it abandoned hundreds of thousands of dollars of light electric vehicles on the streets. What happened to...
Bolt Mobility Is MIA, Leaving Its E-Scooters To Litter Cities
Olympian Usain Bolt’s eponymous e-scooter rental company Bolt Mobility has abruptly halted service in various cities, leaving its rentals to litter streets across the nation. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to Bolt and—as many cities are beginning to wonder—what’s going to happen to the e-scooters and e-bikes left...
Vermont is ditching inefficient lighting
It’s Monday, August 1, and Vermont is ditching inefficient lighting. Vermont is poised to lead the nation in energy-efficient lighting. A law signed by the governor in May is the country’s first to phase out the sale of linear fluorescent lamps — those ubiquitous, tube-shaped fixtures of public schools, grocery stores, and other large buildings.
