Fargo, ND

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-1

By Derek Hanson
 3 days ago
Post 2 Baseball receives grant for field improvements.

(KFGO/KNFL/Fargo Parks) Jack Williams Stadium will receive some upgrades this fall, after Fargo Post 2 Baseball received a matching grant from the Fargo Park District. Post 2 Baseball is getting $15,000 to renovate the infield at Jack Williams Stadium this fall. This included leveling of the playing field, new sod installation. The first base bullpen will also receive a makeover, with new turf, portable mounds and an improved drainage system.
FARGO, ND
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
FARGO, ND
Visitation, funeral set for former Clay Co. Sheriff Bill Bergquist

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Funeral services have been set for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist, who died last week. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall on the campus of Minnesota State University-Moorhead followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Bergquist will be buried at Riverside Cemetary in Moorhead.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Horace

HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
HORACE, ND
Fatal officer involved shooting in Mapleton west of Fargo

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Law enforcement has shot and killed a man in Mapleton, west of Fargo. It followed lengthy negotiations between the man that included his brother and father. Cass County deputies responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man at a home at around 10 a.m. Monday and the shooting took place in the early afternoon. While negotiations were underway, law enforcement said they did not believe anyone else was in the house.
MAPLETON, ND
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified

VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
VERGAS, MN
Borup man injured in rollover crash near Arthur

ARTHUR, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Ave SE in rural Arthur Saturday afternoon. A 19-year-old man from Borup, Minn., lost control of his vehicle, rolling it through the ditch and into...
ARTHUR, ND
Firefighters protect Fargo apartment building from raging garage fire

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters managed to knock down a fast-moving, detached-garage fire early Sunday, preventing it from extending to a nearby apartment building. Crews arrived at 1517 34th St. S. shortly before 4AM to find the garages engulfed in heavy flames, which were being pushed toward the apartment building by the wind.
FARGO, ND

