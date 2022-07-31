Former Bama Basketball Player Named GM of Birmingham Squadron

tide1009.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Alabama Morning Drive: Tide lands commitment No. 17 in class of 2023
Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of fall camp. Nick Saban and Alabama had a tremendous month of...
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
Alabama Dominates SEC In 10-Or-More-Win Seasons
One of the regular questions to Ole Miss football players and to Coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference Media Days concerned the value of the Rebels having had a 10-game winning season in 2021. The most interesting aspect of that to me is that it was the first time Ole Miss ever had achieved the milestone without benefit of a bowl win. The Rebels, however, had seven previous seasons in which the double digit win mark had been reached with a bowl game victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Alabama lands commitment from versatile 2023 DL Hunter Osborne
The good news on the recruiting trail continued on Monday as Alabama was able to land 2023 four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne. He chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. It wasn’t a shocking decision considering Osborne lives less than an hour away from Tuscaloosa. However, he was once leaning toward Clemson after he took an official visit on June 3.
Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?
With the landscape of college football constantly evolving, the panel breaks down whether or not Saban is the best to adapt over the years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four-star Hunter Osborne chooses Alabama over Texas and others
Hunter Osborne is headed to Tuscaloosa, AL. He won’t have to drive very far to get there. The talented defensive lineman from the state of Alabama chose the Crimson Tide over Texas, Clemson, Tennessee and others. Osborne momentarily flirted with the idea of coming to Texas, but after receiving...
Nick Saban's Comment About 2021 Alabama Team Going Viral
During the 2021 college football season, Alabama looked nearly unstoppable as the Crimson Tide made yet another title appearance. Nick Saban and company eventually fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, but altogether had a very successful season. According to the head coach, though, the 2021 Alabama team was "rebuilding." Yes, Nick...
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
Yardbarker
Dolphin’s (Bama) Tua Tagovailoa is Married!
Tua Tagovailoa is Married! Football fans didn’t even know Tua had a significant other, so this comes as quiet a surprise. According to Andy Slater of WMEN-AM, a clergy man leaked the news. The marriage was confirmed by the Broward County, Florida Clerk. The marriage license was applied for on July 15, while the ceremony was held just three days later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulls dip into 'Bama, receive commitment from DL Connor Knight
Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) defensive tackle Connor Knight grew up playing basketball. From first grade to eighth, he developed his skills on the hardwood, with the hopes of following in his dad’s footsteps. Knight’s father, Rod, played basketball at Troy in the mid-80s. “He was a real good basketball player,...
Nick Saban Calls Alabama's 2021 Season a "Rebuilding Year"
What did Alabama's Nick Saban have to say about the Tide's most recent season?
extrainningsoftball.com
Video: Future Crimson Tide Teammates Marlie Giles & Kenleigh Cahalan Talk Home Runs In PGF 18U Premier National Title Game
Somewhere you know Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Patrick Murphy was smiling as two of his premier recruits—2023 infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and 2022 catcher Marlie Giles—were instrumental in the Birmingham Thunderbolts 18U – Rocky team winning last Saturday’s PGF 18U Premier National Championship in Irvine, California.
Legendary Alabama Announcer Eli Gold Sidelined Due to Health Reasons
Veteran broadcaster will be out of the booth and miss at least the start of the 2022 college football season; Chris Stewart will fill in as necessary until he's able to return.
Date revealed for Alabama basketball's return trip to Houston
One of Alabama’s biggest non-conference games of the season reportedly has a date. The Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will travel to play Houston at Fertitta Center, the home court of the Cougars, on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. This is the second...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0