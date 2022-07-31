ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Former Bama Basketball Player Named GM of Birmingham Squadron

By Timothy Bowens
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tide1009.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss

Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Alabama Dominates SEC In 10-Or-More-Win Seasons

One of the regular questions to Ole Miss football players and to Coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference Media Days concerned the value of the Rebels having had a 10-game winning season in 2021. The most interesting aspect of that to me is that it was the first time Ole Miss ever had achieved the milestone without benefit of a bowl win. The Rebels, however, had seven previous seasons in which the double digit win mark had been reached with a bowl game victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
City
Luverne, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama lands commitment from versatile 2023 DL Hunter Osborne

The good news on the recruiting trail continued on Monday as Alabama was able to land 2023 four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne. He chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. It wasn’t a shocking decision considering Osborne lives less than an hour away from Tuscaloosa. However, he was once leaning toward Clemson after he took an official visit on June 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Basketball Player#College Athletics#The Birmingham Squadron#Legacy Arena#The New Orleans Pelicans#Sec#The Texas Legends#Wnba
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About 2021 Alabama Team Going Viral

During the 2021 college football season, Alabama looked nearly unstoppable as the Crimson Tide made yet another title appearance. Nick Saban and company eventually fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, but altogether had a very successful season. According to the head coach, though, the 2021 Alabama team was "rebuilding." Yes, Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

L.J. Green Makes it Official

Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dolphin’s (Bama) Tua Tagovailoa is Married!

Tua Tagovailoa is Married! Football fans didn’t even know Tua had a significant other, so this comes as quiet a surprise. According to Andy Slater of WMEN-AM, a clergy man leaked the news. The marriage was confirmed by the Broward County, Florida Clerk. The marriage license was applied for on July 15, while the ceremony was held just three days later.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
247Sports

Bulls dip into 'Bama, receive commitment from DL Connor Knight

Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) defensive tackle Connor Knight grew up playing basketball. From first grade to eighth, he developed his skills on the hardwood, with the hopes of following in his dad’s footsteps. Knight’s father, Rod, played basketball at Troy in the mid-80s. “He was a real good basketball player,...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy