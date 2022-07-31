Cost of living: Are you missing out on unclaimed universal credit?

People who claim Universal Credit and other benefits and are eligible for the government's cost of living cash grant have been receiving their payments.Money to help cover the cost of things such as food, electricity and heating bills are being paid to millions of people in two instalments of £326 and £324.The government said that there was no need to apply for the payments. Those eligbile for the cash would be paid "automatically" in the same way that they get their benefits of tax credits.But what should you do if you haven't got yours?The Department for Work and Pensions...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO