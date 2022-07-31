ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

NBC News
 3 days ago
www.nbcnews.com

LJWORLD

Kansas’ top election official defeats far-right conspiracy promoter in primary

PHOENIX — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: The primary results are in

Today's First Read examines losses by two Michigan House incumbent congressmen — Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Andy Levin. Here’s a look at the results in some of the other key contests, with the projected winners per NBC’s Decision Desk as of 7:00 am ET:. Arizona Governor:...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
KOLR10 News

Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
KSNT News

Kansas constitutional amendment fails

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
