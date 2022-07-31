Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

www.nbcnews.com
LJWORLD
Kansas’ top election official defeats far-right conspiracy promoter in primary
PHOENIX — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
Kornacki shows how deeply anti-abortion rights activists lost in Kansas
Kansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment removing the right to abortion for the state constitution.Aug. 3, 2022.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammet renewed his request for the records in hopes of...
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
Missouri, Kansas Primary Election results: Senate race, abortion amendment, more
Primary election results from Kansas and Missouri, including the Missouri Senate race and Kansas Value Them Both amendment on abortion.
fortscott.biz
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
Advanced voter turnout in Kansas climbs amid decision on abortion rights
Counties across Kansas continue to see an upwards trend in voter turnout ahead of the primary election
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Midterm elections roundup: The primary results are in
Today's First Read examines losses by two Michigan House incumbent congressmen — Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Andy Levin. Here’s a look at the results in some of the other key contests, with the projected winners per NBC’s Decision Desk as of 7:00 am ET:. Arizona Governor:...
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Kansas pro-abortion rights activist, after winning: ‘Sorry, I’m getting a little choked up’
Turnout is typically low in the midterms, but that wasn’t the case in Kansas, where abortion was on the ballot.Aug. 3, 2022.
Kansas constitutional amendment fails
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Kari Lake’s claims of election fraud are ‘disqualifying,’ says Arizona Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs
Arizona Sec. of State Katie Hobbs is favored to win the state’s gubernatorial primary. Hobbs says voters aren’t interested in returning to the 2020 election.Aug. 3, 2022.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment bringing old, new voters to Kansas polls
The Wyandotte County election commissioner compared primary voter turnout on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to that of a general election.
