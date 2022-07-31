UK Brings in Ownership Register for Property Held by Foreign Companies

www.usnews.com
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
I'd send more migrants to Africa says Liz Truss, as the Tory leadership favourite promises to expand refugee policy and protect the UK's borders
Liz Truss today vows to implement a hard line on immigration if she wins the keys to No 10 – including extending the scheme under which migrants who cross the Channel in small boats can be sent to Rwanda. The Foreign Secretary uses an interview with The Mail on...
UK PM hopeful Sunak takes aim at China in leadership contest
LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Former finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday China represented the largest threat to Britain and world security this century, setting out his plans to deal with Beijing in the latest front in the battle to become prime minister.
Scottish salmon industry urges ministers to act over Dover delays
Action urged over Brexit-related delays of up to 48 hours caused by queues on the UK side of Channel
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Tory donor Rami Ranger claims that Britain will be seen as 'racist' if Conservative members fail to elect Rishi Sunak as the party's and the country's first non-white leader
Britain will be seen as 'racist' if the Conservatives fail to elect Rishi Sunak as their new leader, a millionaire party donor has said. Lord Rami Ranger said that choosing Liz Truss over the ex-chancellor would give the nation and the party 'a bad name'. The India-born businessman, who has...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
US News and World Report
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
US News and World Report
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
US News and World Report
America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
US News and World Report
Romanian Black Sea Port to Keep Shipping Ukrainian Grain, Seeks EU Funding
CONSTANTA, Romania (Reuters) - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours. Shipments arrive constantly. The grain, which is poured onto conveyor belts in Constanta terminals, makes the...
Almost 6m UK households ‘struggling to pay telecoms bills’
Almost 6 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile, landline and broadband bills, with the cost of living squeeze forcing many to cut back on essentials such as food and clothes, cancel or change a service, or miss payments to stay connected. A report from the consumer group...
BBC
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Popculture
Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China
A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
BBC
M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK
Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
Ex-health secretaries call for immediate payouts to UK blood scandal victims
Jeremy Hunt, Matt Hancock and Andy Burnham back chair of inquiry’s recommendation for compensation ‘without delay’
