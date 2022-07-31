Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark

wibqam.com
wibqam.com
Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
wibqam.com
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out to be a pellet gun in his waistband.
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
wbiw.com
Carlisle man killed in motorcycle crash in Greene County
GREENE CO. — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on State Road 67 north of Switz City.
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
wibqam.com
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at Terre Haute Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with […]
Man dead after being shot in Terre Haute Sunday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - By Lucy Perry. A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he was shot outside a local elementary school Sunday night . Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died shortly after emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.
wibqam.com
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
WTHI
Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case. Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother. In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect. The doctors will determine if...
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on […]
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigate pedestrian struck and killed on I-74
MONTGOMERY CO. – Monday morning, just after 1:00 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-74 westbound near the 38-mile marker. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Wiley revealed that just before 1:00 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
WTHI
State police launch investigation involving alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute Police officer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway involving the alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute police officer. The Vigo County prosecutor's office confirmed to News 10 a complaint was filed against Patrolman Trevor Singer. The prosecutor's office referred the matter to the Indiana State Police for investigation. This...
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
wibqam.com
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like...
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
