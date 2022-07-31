Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO