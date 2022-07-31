Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school

wibqam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like...
wibqam.com
Organization aims to reduce trauma for children entering foster care
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A national non-profit will soon help local kids transition to foster care with food, toys, clothing, and most importantly lots of love. Isaiah 117 House Program Coordinator Jacquelyn Cunningham said she reached out to the founder of the organization a couple of years ago. Cunningham said there was a need for a local space that provides ease in the transition for children before they meet their foster families.
wibqam.com
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
wibqam.com
Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused delays in repairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County...
wibqam.com
Ernie Pyle biopic in the works on IU’s campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A movie about the life and career of Dana, Indiana native Ernie Pyle is in the works. According to a release from Indiana University, Media School students will develop a feature fim biopic based on Pyle this fall. Pyle is an IU alumnus who studied there over a century ago and was the editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student for a summer.
wibqam.com
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out to be a pellet gun in his waistband.
wibqam.com
Knox County nears top of the state in COVID-19 rates
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With coronavirus case numbers hitting their highest point in months, Knox County Health Official Dr. Alan Stewart was blunt when discussing the county’s situation. “Our recent numbers have been somewhat disappointing. We actually have high numbers. In particular, with regard to the rest of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wibqam.com
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State...
wibqam.com
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
wibqam.com
Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
wibqam.com
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wibqam.com
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly TH shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 22-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 22, of Lafayette, for the charge of murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at 19th And Walnut Streets.
wibqam.com
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
wibqam.com
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
Comments / 0