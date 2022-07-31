Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Buy Lithium From Ioneer's Nevada Mine

www.ibtimes.com
Carscoops
Jeep’s Plant Closure Could Signal The End Of The Joint Venture Era In China
Recent news of Stellantis closing its only operating Jeep production facility in China surprised the automotive world just days ago. While the automaker will continue to sell Jeep products in the country, the shift to an import-only model is telling. It could very well mark the end of the joint-venture era as automakers know it in China, the world’s largest market.
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
hypebeast.com
U.S. Government Grants $2.5 Billion USD to General Motors to Build EV Battery Factories
The U.S. government has now granted a loan of $2.5 billion USD to General Motors to further its EV battery development. According to a new report from Reuters, the Energy Department has now granted the loan to GM and its joint venture with South Korean tech giant LG. It will...
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
Bloomberg
Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers
Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. signed pricing agreements with the electric-vehicle giant for supplies until the middle of this decade,...
Tesla's Biggest Challenge Isn't Building More Cars
Tesla is no longer a start-up, and that could be a problem if a recession is heading our way.
makeuseof.com
Battery Swapping vs. Charging: Which Is Best?
EVs are taking over the car market faster than anyone could have predicted. EVs are selling out across all manufacturers, and automakers are struggling to produce enough vehicles to keep up with the demand. But the question on everyone's mind remains: what's the best way to charge an EV?. Well,...
CARS・
International Business Times
Chinese Warplanes Take To Skies, US Warships On Move Before Expected Pelosi Visit To Taiwan
Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday shortly before the expected arrival in Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit that has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a...
electrek.co
Check out this massive Swiss ‘water battery’ that can power up to 900k homes
The 900 megawatt (MW) Nant de France pumped storage power plant in Valais, Switzerland, came online in July after 14 years of challenging construction and testing. The gigantic “water battery” is capable of storing enough hydroelectric energy to power as many as 900,000 homes. Gigantic Swiss ‘water battery’...
Dundee named as preferred site for battery production megafactory
Dundee has been selected as the preferred site for a new factory producing batteries for the UK’s renewable energy and electric vehicle markets.AMTE Power, which develops and manufactures lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, announced the proposal to create a “megafactory” in the Scottish city after its board approved a new execution strategy.It said the plan, which will require investment of £160 million to £190 million, is a “strong stepping stone towards building gigafactories in the future”.The new megafactory will allow the company to deliver high-value battery cells quicker in order to meet growing demand, with the intended...
EV maker Lucid halves 2022 production forecast as supply chain snarls hit
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucid Group (LCID.O) on Wednesday halved its production forecast for electric vehicles, blaming extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges, sending its shares down 10% after the bell.
Truck maker Volvo Group plans to build battery plant
OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo Group (VOLVb.ST) plans to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells, gradually building it up towards 2030 to meet a growing demand for zero-emission transportation, the company said on Wednesday.
teslarati.com
Tesla battery supplier LG to sell low-cost LFP batteries from its China plant in 2023
Tesla battery supplier LG Energy Solution is looking to supply lower-cost lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries produced in its China plant in 2023. LG’s battery ramp comes as more automakers embrace LFP batteries as a way to increase their profit margins for their respective electric vehicles. LG Energy Solution...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
