www.timespub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
timespub.com
Amazing August is upon us
There is a slight change to the library hours for the summer. They will not be open on Sunday again until September 11th, at 1:00pm. The Friends of the Free Library of Northampton Township are sponsoring two programs for adults this month. The Second Saturday programs continue on Saturday, August...
timespub.com
Erminio Herman Petrecca, Realtor ReMax Centre Realtors
Who says the real estate market is hot? It’s not hot, it’s flammable! Just for the record since the beginning of January, ReMax Centre, a Bucks County Real Estate office, has had 312 homes listed or under contract in just as little as three months. Now is the...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Bravo Dance Center
Bravo Dance Center, located in Warminster, just celebrated its 10 Year Anniversary! Owned and operated by sisters, Lindsay Keegan and Lauren Kulp, BDC prides itself on a family atmosphere where students can learn, grow, make new friends and nurture their self-confidence. “With a decade under our belt, we are fully committed to providing quality dance and arts education to the members of our community of all ages, and strive to train and mentor the next generation of performers and creators,” say Lindsay and Lauren.
timespub.com
Kristina Trojak doubly awarded for her dedication to Scouting
Kristina Trojak has accomplished quite a bit in a short time. The 17-year-old Churchville resident recently received a Gold award from the Girl Scouts. She already had earned Eagle Scout status from Scouts BSA (formerly the Boy Scouts of America). Scouts BSA began including girls in 2019, and Kristina was among the first to join.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timespub.com
Fourth of July Bike Parade in Jamison
The residents of the Country Hunt section of Jamison held their Fourth Annual Bike Parade on July 4th. The kids had a great time!. Kids hold up their “Most Patriotic” citations for their decorated bikes. Livvy Garcia and Malaysia Bradley enjoyed some water ice. From left, Bella, Jacqueline,...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Jim Briggs, Associate Broker
Your real estate advocate, whether buying or selling. Jim Briggs started his real estate career in 1976. As an independent agent and associate broker with Keller Williams Luxury, dually licensed in Pennsylvania & New Jersey, Jim uses all of his creativity, knowledge and experience to masterfully serve his clients. With...
timespub.com
Eight Arch Stone Bridge to get some needed repairs
The Warwick Township Historical Society received a $30,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Award in June. The money will be used to repair the Eight Arch Stone Bridge, also known as the Bridge Valley Bridge and Pettit’s Bridge. The bridge crosses the Neshaminy Creek above Hartsville. It is the only remaining eight-arch bridge in Pennsylvania. The bridge, on an abandoned spur of Old York Road, spans the Neshaminy Creek at Bridge Valley in Warwick Township.
timespub.com
God’s Window Christian Preschool
Located on seven beautiful acres in Holland, God’s Window Preschool has been providing area children with the highest quality Christian Preschool education available since 1993. God’s Window has become a fixture in the Northampton community. According to the Director, Monica Platt, God’s Window is now serving parents who were students in the school back in the 1990s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
timespub.com
New Hope-Solebury couple launches $20,000 scholarship for aspiring nurses
New Hope-Solebury School District parents, Judeth and James Finn, have established the Charles W. McHenry Memorial Scholarship, a $20,000 award for a graduating senior aspiring to pursue a career in nursing. Mrs. Finn is a former nurse and currently serves as the president of the New Hope-Solebury School District Board of School Directors. The Charles W. McHenry Scholarship will be granted every four years to a qualified student and is named in memory of Mrs. Finn’s late father, who passed from diabetes at the age of 56. It was the exceptional care her father received that inspired Mrs. Finn to become a nurse.
timespub.com
CB Cares celebrates 25 years of service
Establishes scholarship to honor former board member Linda Felt. On Sunday, June 5th the CB Cares Educational Foundation celebrated its 25th year of service to the Central Bucks community with a celebration luncheon that included the presentation of awards and scholarships to deserving students. The attendees included present and past board members, educators and community partners of CB Cares EF.
timespub.com
Sydney Kanuga and Jude Hutkin awarded Malcolm P. Crooks Scholarships
This year, two New Hope-Solebury High School seniors, Sydney Kanuga and Jude Hutkin, received Malcolm P. Crooks Scholarships from the Aquetong Watershed Association. The awards were presented by Michael Zolkewitz, AWA’s Vice President, during the Senior Awards Ceremony held at the NH-S High School on June 8th. In the...
timespub.com
Kylie Marozsan awarded FCP scholarship
Feasterville resident Kylie Marozsan, a graduating senior from Neshaminy High School, was among a group of students who were recently awarded college scholarships from Foundations Community Partnership (FCP). Kylie will be attending the University of Miami. FCP recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Bucks County students who continue to excel during these challenging times, and in collaboration with each of the County’s 19 public high schools, FCP announced these 2022 Partnership in Education Scholarship awardees. School administrators and guidance counselors nominated the students who best demonstrated a commitment to community service, academic performance, and quality of character.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timespub.com
Charlotte Scarlata receives Francis Curley Scholarship
The New Hope Historical Society recently awarded New Hope-Solebury High School senior, Charlotte Scarlata, the 2022 Francis Curley Scholarship. Kay Weeder, Society Director, presented the award during the June 8th Senior Awards Ceremony at New Hope Solebury High School. In the fall, Charlotte plans to attend Bryn Mawr College and...
Comments / 0