Laureano not focusing on Deadline buzz

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
Twitter reacts to Royals trading Whit Merrifield
After the news broke that the Royals had traded Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays, Twitter had plenty to say about the move.
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Full details on every deal [Updating Live]
It’s that time of the baseball year, MLB Trade SZN; keep up with the latest deals in our MLB Trade Deadline tracker. While the All-Star Break is technically the midway point of the baseball season, the second half of the year doesn’t truly get started until the MLB Trade Deadline passes.
Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates
The St. Louis Cardinals got their starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After losing out on the likes of Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, the Cardinals landed left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal. The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana […] The post Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers trade 'shocked' Bush to Crew
ARLINGTON -- With less than 24 hours until this year’s Trade Deadline, the Rangers made their first move ... but it was a shocking one. Texas dealt right-handed reliever Matt Bush to the Brewers in return for left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly, Milwaukee's No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and 28-year-old utilityman Mark Mathias.
Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
Gamel wins 1st Play of Week Award for stupendous diving catch
Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet on Monday, and he's Pittsburgh’s first winner since Gregory Polanco in September 2021. In the bottom of the third inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Gamel sprinted to deep...
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
Dazzling Deadline Day prompts new set of questions
SAN DIEGO -- On Monday, the Padres traded for Josh Hader and extended Joe Musgrove. Turns out, that was merely the opening act. The main event was Trade Deadline Day -- and a franchise-altering deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell land in San Diego in an eight-player blockbuster on Tuesday.
White Sox 'disappointed' over quiet Trade Deadline
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans were less than thrilled with the team’s lack of moves on Tuesday leading up to Major League Baseball’s Trade Deadline at 5 p.m. CT. And general manager Rick Hahn understood the supporters’ ire. “In all candor, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able...
As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help
PITTSBURGH -- Christian Yelich called the Josh Hader trade “surprising, definitely.” Brandon Woodruff saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. Devin Williams didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'
ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects
With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
