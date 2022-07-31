ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Laureano not focusing on Deadline buzz

MLB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023

Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Ramón Laureano
ClutchPoints

Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals got their starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After losing out on the likes of Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, the Cardinals landed left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal. The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana […] The post Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Rangers trade 'shocked' Bush to Crew

ARLINGTON -- With less than 24 hours until this year’s Trade Deadline, the Rangers made their first move ... but it was a shocking one. Texas dealt right-handed reliever Matt Bush to the Brewers in return for left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly﻿, Milwaukee's No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and 28-year-old utilityman Mark Mathias.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Brewers#Yankees#Trade Deadline#The New York Post#Rbi#Statcast
MLB

Gamel wins 1st Play of Week Award for stupendous diving catch

Pirates outfielder ﻿Ben Gamel﻿ earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet on Monday, and he's Pittsburgh’s first winner since Gregory Polanco in September 2021. In the bottom of the third inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Gamel sprinted to deep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline

When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
MLB

Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals

Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
BASEBALL
MLB

Dazzling Deadline Day prompts new set of questions

SAN DIEGO -- On Monday, the Padres traded for Josh Hader and extended Joe Musgrove. Turns out, that was merely the opening act. The main event was Trade Deadline Day -- and a franchise-altering deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell land in San Diego in an eight-player blockbuster on Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB

White Sox 'disappointed' over quiet Trade Deadline

CHICAGO -- White Sox fans were less than thrilled with the team’s lack of moves on Tuesday leading up to Major League Baseball’s Trade Deadline at 5 p.m. CT. And general manager Rick Hahn understood the supporters’ ire. “In all candor, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help

PITTSBURGH -- ﻿Christian Yelich﻿ called the ﻿Josh Hader﻿ trade “surprising, definitely.” ﻿Brandon Woodruff﻿ saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. ﻿Devin Williams﻿ didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'

ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
MLB
MLB

Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects

With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy