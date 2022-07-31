TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

The famous Hollywood Tower of Terror at Disneyworld, OrlandoAlexf Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, but Disney World rules Orlando. Even before moving here when I scored a gig performing on the Disney Magic almost ten years ago, when I first rolled up to Orlando for Traditions at Disney World, you could tell Disney World is the city, no matter how many other incredible attractions there are to see that tourists have no clue about.

11 HOURS AGO