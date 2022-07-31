TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

bungalower.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Brick & Spoon owner turned passion for Cajun-style brunch into Orlando business
MAITLAND, Fla. – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 spoke with the owner of a Louisiana-style restaurant in Maitland. A retirement plan turned into a passion for Kentrail Davis when he made it his mission to bring Louisiana-style Cajun cuisine to Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A strong thunderstorm is expected to impact portions of Marion County through 10:15 p.m. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain chances...
Inside the Magic
Fire Alarm Forces Disney Resort Guests Into Torrential, Dangerous Storm
Rain is a given on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. After all, Walt Disney chose to build his Theme Parks on thousands of acres of land in swampy Florida!. Because they’re located in Central Florida, the Disney Parks are well-equipped for extreme weather, so much so that some Orlando locals book hotel rooms at Walt Disney World Resort to shelter from the worst storms!
Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of Terror
The famous Hollywood Tower of Terror at Disneyworld, OrlandoAlexf Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, but Disney World rules Orlando. Even before moving here when I scored a gig performing on the Disney Magic almost ten years ago, when I first rolled up to Orlando for Traditions at Disney World, you could tell Disney World is the city, no matter how many other incredible attractions there are to see that tourists have no clue about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandomagazine.com
Orlando Event Calendar: August 2022
Through Aug. 7: Themed party zones with exclusive summer food and drink menus take the theme park experience to the next level. Join in the dance parties and cool off at the Turn It Up! Ice Show. Included with admission. Busch Gardens, 10165 N. McKinley Dr., Tampa. 813-884-4386. buschgardens.com. LEGO...
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
fox35orlando.com
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
orlandomagazine.com
Best of ORL 2022: Food & Drink
This local taproom sits in the heart of the Hourglass District where customers enjoy yoga on the patio while sampling their wide selection of delicious drinks. What started with a love of craft beer and a small location in Longwood, Florida that comfortably sat approximately five people has grown into a 250-room taproom in Longwood and multiple locations in the Orlando area. We’re talking to Chauncey Felele, Taproom Manager at Hourglass Brewery, which has been voted Best Brewery in Orlando.
westorlandonews.com
Greater Orlando Ranked in Most Expensive Metro Area for Renters Report
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home, especially in the greater Orlando area. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, Lawn Love compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022’s Most Expensive...
click orlando
National Watermelon Day: Here’s a list of watermelon dishes you can find in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Watermelon Day is on Wednesday and to celebrate the special occasion, here is a list of places in Orlando that serve watermelon-inspired dishes. Find out which watermelon treat wins your heart. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Watermelon Dole Whip at Disney...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
Lake Mary football makes history with record-setting turnout
LAKE MARY, FLORIDA – There may be a nationwide helmet shortage going on right now, but that hasn’t stopped kids from strapping up for their local high school football teams. In fact, they are coming out in droves this fall in Seminole County, an affluent region of Greater Orlando. “Despite the ...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
orlandoweekly.com
Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50
One of the most skilled and talented chefs in this city is finally (finally!) opening his own restaurant in Orlando. Hung Huynh, who recently signed on to become Director of Culinary Innovation at Johnny and Jimmy Tung's Omei Restaurant Group, will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. next door to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive.
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
From glitz and glam to checkpoints: downtown Orlando’s safety plan represents hard fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether it’s a sign of the times in general or specific to Orlando, the latest shooting and safety measures taken in its wake represent a full circle moment for the downtown Orlando nightlife district – and not in a good way. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Tuesday’s forecast: Morning stormy spots, rain chances rise this afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. — This morning, expect rain in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area as leftover storms make their way through Central Florida. Overall, Tuesday will be more active than Monday, as storm chances increase to 60%. The mid-90s heat trend continues — the temperature should top out...
Comments / 0