Freshman DB Thomas, FSU defense shine in Sunday practice

Back to QB board: Three 2023 options for FSU
Florida State’s search for a 2023 quarterback commitment continues. Chris Parson was committed for nearly a calendar year before de-committing this summer, and Brock Glenn on Saturday picked Ohio State. FSU is recruiting Kasen Weisman (South Paulding HS), 3-Star, 1,207th nationally, 62nd QB Overall, 113th rated prospect overall at...
Checking out all of the B1G official scholarship offers
It's August 1st, which means college football programs across the country are now allowed to send official scholarship offers to high school football prospects across the country. This is a big day for prospects because they finally get it in writing that they have earned an official offer from a...
South FL's Top (2024/2025) Cornerbacks And Miami's Potential Targets, Pt. 2
The majority of the 2023 South Florida cornerback class has decided on their college destinations. The Hurricanes are off to a strong start at cornerback with the commitment of Antione Jackson and have the advantage of living in a hotbed of premier athletes at the position. See part two of...
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: QB News, Smythe's Perspective, Big Props for Rookie, and More
The Miami Dolphins won't face Tom Brady in their preseason opener and now might not face Deshaun Watson in the regular season either
Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Player of the Year
Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. The highest-ranked recruit in the Rivals-era of Razorback Basketball, Nick Smith Jr., just added another accolade to his legendary high school career....
Tigers land 4-star guard
Bruce Pearl is California dreaming. The ninth-year head coach grabbed the first piece to his 2023 class Tuesday in 4-star point guard Aden Holloway from California. "The culture there, it fits me," Holloway said on Instagram live. "They’re giving me the opportunity to be great, so it’s up to me how far I go."
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
