Roseville, CA

What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

By Sac Bee Bot
 5 days ago
Roseville Housing Market Update August 2022

Roseville, Calif.- With higher interest rates driving buyers from the housing market, we are seeing demand drop as the impact of rates, high prices, and recession risk reduce buyer confidence. It’s clear that over the past two years, the combination of the pandemic, low mortgage rates, and the opportunity to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville

Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again

SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in crash near Northgate Boulevard, Sotano Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman who was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon died from her injuries.  The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive. Police said three cars were involved in the crash.  Four people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals. One of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Worker killed in shooting at Sacramento Speedway gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who worked at a Sacramento gas station died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the station, KCRA 3 has confirmed. The shooting happened at the Speedway gas station off Gateway Oaks Drive in the Natomas neighborhood around 12:25 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department dispatch. She died at the gas station, according to authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More

We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)

Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums

In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County.  Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CBS Sacramento

Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
SACRAMENTO, CA

