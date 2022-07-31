On Thursday, July 29, I had a procedure done at Citrus Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Unit. They inserted a tube in my throat and ran it down the back of my heart. Dr. Mirabella did that. I have to say, as far as he’s concerned and all that staff that were there – the nurses, the volunteers – were all outstanding and excellent, the way they treated me. I can’t tell you enough how good it was and I was worried about it – that’s natural – but they brought me through it fine. Thank you and thank them.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO