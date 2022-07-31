www.chronicleonline.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Be kind and pass it on
I have been a Citrus County resident since 2007, my daughter and I have been advocates for the less fortunate for years, My daughter’s heart is so huge for the people, the community, the humans who's blood runs red like our own. I have sat by in my car...
Worthington puts organization first
I have had the pleasure of serving with Stacey Worthington on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County for many years. She was nominated and elected a board officer, treasurer, in her first year on the board. She was willing to take on additional responsibilities right away and demonstrated a commitment to the assignments and the organization.
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Association), for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on July 22, held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Victoria Larkin, president and co-founder of TCAC, who gave us history on how the organization was...
Service dogs welcome
Teamwork is making Citrus County more accessible for individuals with disabilities and their service animal. Thanks to the Central Ridge Library, businesses have had training to confidently manage when an animal is in their business. “Turnout for Service Animals: The Law and How It Affects Businesses” was great because of...
School orientations to be held Aug. 8
School orientations give students and parents an opportunity to become accustomed to their new or returning school before the school year starts. These special “meet and greets” also offer advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related events.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donations in July
July donations from the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop totaled $6,000. Groups not pictured that also received money were: Footprints on My Heart, an organization that supports and comforts mothers who have lost their newborn babies, and the food pantries of the Faith Worldwide Ministries Church and the Holy Faith Episcopal Church. Our thanks to our customers who donate their items to us and who shop at our store. Their generosity is what allows us to make these donations every month.
Gearing up for school
CHIEFLAND — While the sun was beating and the temperature may have been warm, that didn’t stop people from coming out to First United Methodist Church’s annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday morning in Chiefland. A number of people could be seen lined up down the sidewalk and...
An endorsement for Powers’ reelection
Mrs. Linda Powers has dedicated a major portion of her professional life to the betterment of our school system. Since becoming a school board member in 2004, she has served as a highly dedicated and effective individual who has helped Citrus County Schools become one of Florida’s finest school systems.
Nonprofit Spotlight: Friends of Fort Cooper State Park
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all. To have your nonprofit organization...
Good Times
‘The Last Resort,” a musical comedy by Frank Julian, will be on stage at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. “The Last Resort” is the story of the shenanigans that happen one day at a failing motel. Harry Heimleck is the owner/proprietor and about ready to call it quits. He is amorously pursued by his housekeeper Georgie and harangued by his maintenance man-wannabe-comic Kevin, who is in turn being amorously pursued by the crazy guest Mrs. Perkins. Meanwhile, unbeknown to Harry, his motel is being used for nefarious purposes.
Promoting arts in Inglis
Dawn Gurtner has a dream. She hopes you might share it. She’s opened an art center in Inglis, where she is giving art classes for adults and kids. She’s holding singles painting nights, while offering a space for “Paint and Praise” groups. She’s providing a place...
Goats and a few friends
WILLISTON — At a recent yoga class at Homestead Park in Williston, participants were welcome to work out with two goats, Peter and Parker. Goat yoga has been popular since it was first introduced in 2017. Yoga is said to improve flexibility, strength and cardiovascular health. Adding friendly animals to the activity, like goats, brings fun and funny relaxing aspects to the environment.
Levy County 4-H finds success in annual Summer Day Camps
BRONSON — This summer, Levy County 4-H hosted youth ages 5-13 during their seven weeks of day camps. Camp themes this year consisted of “Ag Discovery,” “All About Animals,” “Cooking Around the World,” “Healthy Living & Wilderness Adventures,” “Crafty Cloverbuds,” “Grill Masters” and “Fishing.”
Roberta Mahoney and Angela Bombonato, of That One Place, speak to Rotary Club of Williston
WILLISTON — Roberta Mahoney and Angela Bombonato joined the Rotary Club of Williston in June to share about the upcoming opening of That One Place restaurant in Williston. The restaurant’s name was inspired by the stories we all share with friends, like, “you know that one time, at that one place” because it’s more about the experience and how loved you felt that will keep you coming back.
Inverness downtown businesses form merchants association
Downtown Inverness and its rejuvenation brings tourists, special events, and exposure organized around the downtown businesses. What the businesses haven’t been able to organize is a merchants’ association that can play a greater role in the events downtown and speak with a single voice. During Tuesday’s Inverness City...
Daniels’ experience, communication skills best for School District
Deborah Daniels is the best choice for School Board District 5, a non-partisan position. Daniels has 20 years of classroom experience and has continued to maintain her leadership and communication skills within the education community. Daniels’ goals include a safer environment for teaching and learning, and tackling crucial issues such...
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 2
On Thursday, July 29, I had a procedure done at Citrus Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Unit. They inserted a tube in my throat and ran it down the back of my heart. Dr. Mirabella did that. I have to say, as far as he’s concerned and all that staff that were there – the nurses, the volunteers – were all outstanding and excellent, the way they treated me. I can’t tell you enough how good it was and I was worried about it – that’s natural – but they brought me through it fine. Thank you and thank them.
Around Town
Chief Theatre Children’s Summer Workshop – now through Aug. 7th. Chief Theatre, home of the Suwannee Valley Players, presents Beauty is a Beast, written by D.M. Larson and directed by Angie Acevedo. Friday nights at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm and Sunday’s at 2:00pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at chieftheatre.org or call (352)493-2787.
Decent living space important for all
My living in a senior residential community has only minimal woods in the proximity. So, it was unusual to see a parade of turkeys strolling through both morning and evening. In the past year, there has been a coyote, racoon, and even a cow pass through. This spring and summer...
Museum presents Kids’ Corner & Crafternoons in August
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum presents free events for children on the first and third Saturdays of each month. On Saturday, Aug. 6, back by popular demand, the museum will host another free kids’ scavenger hunt. Family teams will need at least one member with a smart phone who can utilize a special app with clues to complete tasks and move on in the scavenger hunt.
