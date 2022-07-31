Pierre Teeners Fall Short In 13U State Championship Game

Sharlene Howe was The Right Turn’s winner for week 22 of our 50/50 fundraising raffle. She selected envelope #4 which was a framed picture donated by Lindan Used Furniture and More. The take home pot is up to $1967 and there are 28 envelopes remaining. We appreciate Linda and Don Barto’s donation and the many businesses who have donated certificates and merchandise. Sharlene picked up her ticket at The Right Turn.

2 DAYS AGO