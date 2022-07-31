Pierre Teeners Fall Short In 13U State Championship Game

drgnews.com
Sharlene Howe wins weekly The Right Card drawing
Sharlene Howe was The Right Turn’s winner for week 22 of our 50/50 fundraising raffle. She selected envelope #4 which was a framed picture donated by Lindan Used Furniture and More. The take home pot is up to $1967 and there are 28 envelopes remaining. We appreciate Linda and Don Barto’s donation and the many businesses who have donated certificates and merchandise. Sharlene picked up her ticket at The Right Turn.
BIA doing sobriety checkpoints in Lyman and Buffalo counties
The Bureau of Indian Affairs in Lower Brule will be conducting sobriety checkpoints this month (Aug. 2022). Those checkpoints will be in Lyman and Buffalo counties.
Hughes County and Fort Pierre each approve resolution creating Central South Dakota Ambulance District; Pierre and Stanley County to discuss during meetings this evening
The Hughes County Commission and the Fort Pierre City Council have unanimously approved resolutions supporting the creation of the Central South Dakota Ambulance District. It could include Hughes and Stanley counties and the towns included within those boundaries. Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple says to continue providing service in the...
Ambulance district gets thumbs up from Pierre City Commission, Stanley County Commission
Add Pierre and Stanley County to the list of local governments who have passed a resolution supporting the creation of the Central South Dakota Ambulance District. Hughes County, Fort Pierre and Blunt have also approved the resolution. Harrold will also consider the proposal. Pierre City Commissioner Vona Johnson says the...
South Dakota Highway Patrol promotes within for new assistant superintendent
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has promoted a lieutenant to take the role of the assistant superintendent in charge of field operations. Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday, according to a press release from the organization. Peterson will work with Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Maj. Jason Ketterling, the assistant superintendent in charge of administrative and special operations.
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm; Local governments in six counties to receive FEMA assistance
South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the counties affected by violent storms that blew through the state in June (June 11-14, 2022). The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help local governments in six counties recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and hail.
Ambulance district, budget requests, public hearing on rural water pipelines on agenda for Stanley County Commission meeting this evening
TUESDAY AUGUST 2, 2022 – 5:00 P.M. Budget – The Right Turn – Nancy Schlichenmayer. Central South Dakota Ambulance District Resolution 2022-20 Budget – Fort Pierre Fire Department – Justin Jones. 5:45 P.M. West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water System Public Hearing for County-Wide Permission to Install...
Ambulance district, 2023 budget, tree trimming reminder among items for Pierre City Commission to consider this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets at 5:30pm this evening (Aug. 2, 2022) at City Hall. Resolution of Intent to Create a Central SD Ambulance District. The Pierre City Commission meeting is open to the public and includes time for public comments. Minutes – Regular Meeting July 26, 2022. Set...
