ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Mega Millions: $10K, $20K tickets sold in Rockmart, Cartersville

wrganews.com
 3 days ago
www.wrganews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown

(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
GROVETOWN, GA
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Georgia Sun

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Cartersville, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Cartersville, GA
City
Rockmart, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#The Georgia Lottery#The Pilot Travel Center
accesswdun.com

Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia

Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia students benefit from the Mega Millions frenzy

ATLANTA, - Across the country people snatched up Mega Millions lottery tickets, hoping to win big. Georgia Lottery officials say everyone buying a ticket in the state is helping a student. In the Peach state, the proceeds from lottery tickets go toward education. Since the lottery first launched in Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia

Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
wrganews.com

Georgia gas prices down 13 more cents

August 1, 2022–11:00 a.m. Georgia gas prices continue their downward trend. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mystery Plant: 'Georgia savory,' 'Georgia calamint,' Clinopodium georgianum

Despite all this heat, this has been a good summer for our backyard garden. Plenty of sunshine and all those pop-up thunderstorms have been great for the garden goodies (as well as the weeds). We’re particularly proud of our crop of mint (the genus is Mentha… we have two kinds), the fresh leaves graciously lending themselves to the summer table: a cool tabouli salad, and then there’s the Italian insalata di pomidori of tomatoes, mint and onion, and of course, a tall, icy mojito. Mint: great stuff.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
DULUTH, GA
Alina Andras

3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX8 News

2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy