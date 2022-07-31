Mega Millions: $10K, $20K tickets sold in Rockmart, Cartersville

www.wrganews.com
Popular Georgia pet store set to close on July 30thKristen WaltersMarietta, GA
We're Seeing Fewer Beautiful Butterflies in the Wild This Year in GeorgiaDeanLandGeorgia State
Upcoming Book Festivals & Book Events in GeorgiaAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
There's a Pimento Cheese Restaurant in Powder Springs you have to try!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Marietta has a new sexy event space: Meet The Museum RoomMalika Bowling
wfxg.com
Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown
(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket and matched all five numbers, you could be a million dollars richer. That was the case for two lucky Georgians Saturday morning when Mega Millions announced its winners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One person...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia students benefit from the Mega Millions frenzy
ATLANTA, - Across the country people snatched up Mega Millions lottery tickets, hoping to win big. Georgia Lottery officials say everyone buying a ticket in the state is helping a student. In the Peach state, the proceeds from lottery tickets go toward education. Since the lottery first launched in Georgia...
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
wrganews.com
Georgia gas prices down 13 more cents
August 1, 2022–11:00 a.m. Georgia gas prices continue their downward trend. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Mystery Plant: 'Georgia savory,' 'Georgia calamint,' Clinopodium georgianum
Despite all this heat, this has been a good summer for our backyard garden. Plenty of sunshine and all those pop-up thunderstorms have been great for the garden goodies (as well as the weeds). We’re particularly proud of our crop of mint (the genus is Mentha… we have two kinds), the fresh leaves graciously lending themselves to the summer table: a cool tabouli salad, and then there’s the Italian insalata di pomidori of tomatoes, mint and onion, and of course, a tall, icy mojito. Mint: great stuff.
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
How many people in Georgia have won Mega Millions jackpots?
ATLANTA — More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing. The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on...
Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville
The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
