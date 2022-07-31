ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice and it turned out they were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two Pasco County deputies and a locksmith at her front door. Michele said they were drilling through her lock.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy