California sees its largest 2022 fire

Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be...
Five takeaways from primaries in Arizona, Missouri and beyond
(The Hill) – Tuesday’s primaries, in many ways, upended expectations. In Kansas, voters rejected a proposed amendment that would have opened the door for state lawmakers to restrict – or even ban – abortions. Meanwhile, in Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial primary, Republicans appear poised to break with former President Donald Trump and his candidate of choice.
Texas men steal 5 catalytic converters from Bridgeton car dealership
Two Texas men are behind bars after authorities say they stole five catalytic converters from a car dealership in Bridgeton over the weekend.
Cori Bush wins Democratic nomination for Missouri Congressional District 1
During Tuesday's primary election, Missouri voters had the opportunity to choose Republican and Democrat nominees for state legislature seats.
Alan Green, Scott Fitzpatrick to face off for Missouri state auditor in November
Missouri voters have selected Democrat and Republican nominees to face off in the state auditor race this fall.
Illinois to auction unclaimed property at the state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -Unclaimed property will once again be auctioned off in Illinois. The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is hosting the auction at the state fair on August 21, 2022. The auction serves the dual purpose of helping the office clean out its vault while also raising awareness of the...
Missouri sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teachers and families are gearing up to head back to school. That means it’s also time for Missouri’s tax-free weekend. The holiday on state sales tax begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. That doesn’t mean...
Granite City man admits to six-figure bank fraud scheme
A Granite City, Illinois, man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to depositing bad checks at bank ATMs in Illinois and Missouri over the last handful of years.
Video: Connecticut man yells at bear until it leaves his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Connecticut got quite a scare after a bear broke into their house and helped itself to some treats over the weekend. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad,” said Bill Priest, the West Hartford homeowner. “I don’t know why I was mad, I was just really mad he was there.”
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice and it turned out they were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two Pasco County deputies and a locksmith at her front door. Michele said they were drilling through her lock.
Greitens, Hartzler deliver concession speeches in Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Two ‘Squad’ members survive primary challenges
(The Hill) — Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), two progressive lawmakers who are members of the so-called “Squad,” fended off primary challengers on Tuesday, making them favorites to win their third and second terms, respectively. Bush earned 69.5 percent of the vote in her...
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democrat primary for Missouri US Senate
Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Missouri Democratic primary in the race to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
A low turnout for primaries is expected, says Missouri Secretary of State
More than four million voters are registered to vote in Tuesday's election, but the Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he doesn't expect half of those voters to head to the polls.
Election results: August 2nd Missouri primary
Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state's registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting.”
East St. Louis declares state of emergency following historic flooding
The community leaders in East St. Louis declares a state of emergency after dozens of residents were displaced due to flood damage.
Traffic delays in St. Louis area amid rain and severe weather threats
ST. LOUIS – After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late-evening hours of Wednesday. Forecasts call for up to several inches of rain and heavy winds up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. The St. Louis region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Scattered tree damage from storms around St. Ann
ST. ANN, Mo. – After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region. The St Ann Police Department shared several photos of storm damage to FOX2. Severe weather has led to several trees along Ashby Road being uprooted. No injuries have been reported from the storms, but tree damage is scattered around the area.
