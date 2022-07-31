RACECAR DRIVER KILLED FRIDAY NIGHT IN CROSSVILLE DRAGWAY ACCIDENT

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A woman and three children have died in a tragic farm tractor crash in York County. Police say the woman, her husband and 10 kids were riding in the trailer on Friday on the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Airville near Otter Creek Campground when her husband lost control and went over a steep embankment. Officials say the tractor rolled over several times throwing everyone from the flatbed trailer. “The kids would walk to school and pick flowers in my yard,” Leah Joines, a friend of the family, said. “Honestly, I’ve prayed and I can’t figure out why God would take someone like that.” A friend says the family was heading out to fish near the campground. The other children, along with the driver, remain in the hospital on Saturday. No word yet on their conditions. PennDOT says multiple road closures will remain in effect as police investigate.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO