RACECAR DRIVER KILLED FRIDAY NIGHT IN CROSSVILLE DRAGWAY ACCIDENT

Mother, 2 daughters among 4 killed in tractor crash
A woman and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer that was being pulled by a tractor.
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating
A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Tractor Crash In York County Leaves 3 Children, Woman Dead, Others Injured
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A woman and three children have died in a tragic farm tractor crash in York County. Police say the woman, her husband and 10 kids were riding in the trailer on Friday on the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Airville near Otter Creek Campground when her husband lost control and went over a steep embankment. Officials say the tractor rolled over several times throwing everyone from the flatbed trailer. “The kids would walk to school and pick flowers in my yard,” Leah Joines, a friend of the family, said. “Honestly, I’ve prayed and I can’t figure out why God would take someone like that.” A friend says the family was heading out to fish near the campground. The other children, along with the driver, remain in the hospital on Saturday. No word yet on their conditions. PennDOT says multiple road closures will remain in effect as police investigate.
Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
fox17.com
Putnam County officers find man shot multiple times, dies at hospital
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putman County officers find man shot multiple times in a residence Monday morning who later died at Nashville hospital. Putman County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received a call Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. that, "a man had been shot." PCSO deputies responded to 1717 Dyer Long...
wecoradio.com
Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show set for this Saturday and Sunday
The twelfth annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife show will be held this Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. It will take place at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville. Hundreds of vendors will be on sight selling new and used firearms, knives and accessories. Also, don’t miss the confiscated weapons auction Saturday at 5 pm CT! You can visit www.gkshow.org for more details on this year’s show or phone 931-250-1981. The show benefits children’s organizations in Cumberland County.
Woman in custody in connection to shooting death of Putnam County man
Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies are still investigating Monday after the shooting death of one man.
wvlt.tv
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
Three men facing conspiracy to steal firearms charges
Three Middle Tennessee men were indicted this week on various charges following two burglaries last month.
ucbjournal.com
Fisk Road closed Aug. 3
COOKEVILLE – The City of Cookeville Department of Water Quality Control will have Fisk Road closed between East Tenth Street and Sunset Drive (Park Village) between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make sewer repairs. Businesses along Tenth Street will still have access; however, all semi-trucks must seek alternate routes to get to the industrial buildings located along Fisk Road. Please call 520-5239 with questions.
WTVCFOX
Traffic Alert: I-75 in both directions reduced to 2 lanes for one month in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9:00 p.m., I-75 will be reduced...
WATE
Severe storms down trees, powerlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
crossvillenews1st.com
TWO SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES SUSPENDED AFTER TELLING WOMAN “YOU’RE SATANIC” AND “LITERALLY NO ONE IN THIS COUNTY CARES WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY”
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies. The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a “full and complete” internal review...
Man dies after shooting in city's Point Breeze section
Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man near a corner store in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
