How Nope's Steven Yeun Looked At The History Of Child Actors In The Making Of The Jordan Peele Horror Movie

By Eric Eisenberg
 3 days ago
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Jordan Peele’s Nope . If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Ricky 'Jupe' Park, the character portrayed by Steven Yeun in Jordan Peele’s Nope , is a guy with… issues. He’s a successful showman and runs what appears to be a profitable business in the tourist trap Jupiter’s Claim (which is now a very real attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood ), but he’s also a guy with a traumatic past involving a career as a child actor and a violent on-set animal attack. Outwardly he’s a man who always seems to have a smile on his face, but he has a deep internal complexity – and that was very much something that the actor reveled digging into, both in collaboration with the film’s writer/director and via independent research.

I interviewed Steven Yeun earlier this month during the Los Angeles press day for Nope , and our conversation opened by digging into the character’s psychology. He broached the subject of trauma at a young age and how it can shape who you become as an adult, and he noted that it’s something that we hear a lot about when it comes to “child stardom,” but it’s also something that is part of everyday life. Said Yeun,

Jordan [Peele] really opened up the door for collaboration. There was an idea of who Jupe was on the page, and then we really got to talking about him and switched some things and altered certain backstory things and really found a motivation for him. I think for me, what was the most interesting is that, in the end, I feel like Jupe is in all of us, you know? What does trauma do in your life? What does being told who you are at a young age do to you? And that might be in child stardom, but it kind of in all of us too. So I thought about that a lot.

When Ricky 'Jupe' Park was a kid, he had big roles on multiple shows, but the most notorious was a sitcom called Gordy’s Home . The series starred Jupe opposite a real chimpanzee, and it was swiftly cancelled when the animal co-star had an outburst during production and savagely attacked the adult actors and filmmakers. Jupe seems to shield himself from the events by acting like it was a big pop culture moment he was a part of, and he even has a private, secret museum with props from the set. He processes his own trauma as spectacle, even describing it to Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald through the lens of an old Saturday Night Live sketch – which fits directly into to the broader themes of Jordan Peele’s Nope .

Hollywood’s notorious treatment of child stars in general very much fits with what it is being said with the sci-fi horror film, and Steven Yeun noted that there were documentaries on the subject that coincidentally were coming out as he was digging into the role. It seems that material was part of the tapestry, so to speak, but the actor was seemingly more engaged with the existential questions that the character presented him:

It was interesting; when we were making the film, a lot of documentaries were coming out about that. And there's obviously the storied careers that we all know. I think for me, what I wanted to focus on the most was really just the way in which our selves are formed. Like, who are we? Are we who we want ourselves to be? Or are we kind of like the sum of other people's projections onto us? And what does that do to your life and what does that do to your motivations, and who are you in the end? So yeah, it was a very existential, isolated exercise.

It’s fascinating material that will surely only grow more fascinating with more viewings and further dissection. The film, which just had a solid second weekend at the box office , is now playing in theaters everywhere (you can purchase tickets to your local cinema online ). Read our Nope Ending Explained feature for a dissection of the movie’s fantastic UFO; look forward to all of the exciting genre titles set to come out in the coming months with our Upcoming Horror Movies calendar ; and if you’re a fan of the actor, check out our Steven Yeun streaming guide .

Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95

Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019

Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
MOVIES
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
