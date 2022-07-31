POLK COUNTY DAC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JO BITTNER WILL BE RETIRING IN AUGUST, A RETIREMENT PARTY WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY

Daniel Robert Tuseth, 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022. Dan was born in Crookston on January 9, 1955, the son of Robert Kenneth and Mary Deloris (Stainbrook) Tuseth. He grew up in a loving home with his sister and 2 brothers and was baptized and confirmed at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After graduation from Central High School with the Class of 1973, Dan attended the Vocational Technical Institute in Grand Forks, ND, concentrating his studies in the field of electronics. He was employed by the Tuseth Gravel and Construction Company and as a ski instructor for Timberland Ski Resort. He soon began his 45-year-long career with the American Crystal Sugar Company in Crookston. On October 23, 1982, Dan was united in marriage to Kathryn Kelly Knudson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. He and Kathy were blessed by the births of their 2 sons, Grant and Isaac. Dan served as American Crystal’s Chief Boiler Engineer, Lead Electronic Control Technician, and Safety Team Captain until his well-earned retirement in 2016.

