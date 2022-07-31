POLK COUNTY DAC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JO BITTNER WILL BE RETIRING IN AUGUST, A RETIREMENT PARTY WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY

kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 4, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Andy Oman State Farm Insurance and Christian Brothers Ford, Inc. on the week of August 1-5. Today is the last day of the Pirate Pride Football Camp for 3rd -6th grade from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School.
SPORTS FEEVER – August 4, 2022 – VOTE YES ON AUGUST 9!!!!!
— — — It is hard to believe we are less than two weeks away from the first fall sports practice of the 2022-23 season! The great news is it looks to be another normal season (knock on wood). A few random thoughts this week – 1.The Twins...
Donald Wayne Christie – Obit
Donald Wayne Christie, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home, surrounded by his daughters and his friends, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Don was born in Devils Lake, ND, on August 30, 1945, to Edward L. and Helene R. (Hingtgen) Christie. He was the youngest of five brothers, and he would recall an idyllic upbringing that included working at his parent’s meat market and having the world at his fingertips. Don graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1963 and would go on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Jamestown College in 1967, a master’s degree in education from California State University, Northridge in 1978, and a master’s degree in counseling from NDSU in 1984. Don was married to his college sweetheart, Linda Peterson in 1966, and they were blessed with daughters Jessica and Larissa.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE LANE AND WALKWAYS AT SOUTH WASHINGTON ST. ON MONDAY
Motorists and pedestrians should be aware of lane/walkway closures in Grand Forks starting on Monday, August 8, on South Washington Street, near the 2300 block, just North of 24th Ave South. Outside traffic lanes and the pedestrian underpass under the roadway will be closed. The closure is needed to complete...
Daniel “Dan” Tuseth – Obit
Daniel Robert Tuseth, 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022. Dan was born in Crookston on January 9, 1955, the son of Robert Kenneth and Mary Deloris (Stainbrook) Tuseth. He grew up in a loving home with his sister and 2 brothers and was baptized and confirmed at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After graduation from Central High School with the Class of 1973, Dan attended the Vocational Technical Institute in Grand Forks, ND, concentrating his studies in the field of electronics. He was employed by the Tuseth Gravel and Construction Company and as a ski instructor for Timberland Ski Resort. He soon began his 45-year-long career with the American Crystal Sugar Company in Crookston. On October 23, 1982, Dan was united in marriage to Kathryn Kelly Knudson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. He and Kathy were blessed by the births of their 2 sons, Grant and Isaac. Dan served as American Crystal’s Chief Boiler Engineer, Lead Electronic Control Technician, and Safety Team Captain until his well-earned retirement in 2016.
UMC ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIPS IN SUPPORT OF WORKING ADULTS
The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMN Crookston) is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, to help increase access to in-demand degrees and certificates for working adults across the country. Guild connects forward-thinking employers, including Target, with education and learning programs, career development resources, and...
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
POLK COUNTY FARMERS ARE WALKING THE WALK WITH THE NEW “STEPPING UP” CAMPAIGN
From farm to frontline, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is taking another giant leap forward to highlight environmentally friendly investments from the soybean checkoff. Polk County, in partnership with MSR&PC, which directs the state’s soybean checkoff resources, is launching the Stepping Up campaign to amplify farmer profitability and promote the value-added uses of the “miracle bean” while making community connections.
Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit
Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
Nearly $10 million grant to help Fargo-Moorhead businesses hire workers
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Local businesses are about to get a financial boost thanks to a nearly $10 million grant. This is a part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The 32 winning projects were selected from 500 applicants through an...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS POLICY COMMITTEE LOOKS AT CHANGES TO THREE POLICIES INVOLING DRUGS AND COMPUTER PRIVACY
The Crookston Public Schools Policy Committee met inside the District Administrative Office on Wednesday afternoon to review and discuss changes made to three policies by the Minnesota School Board Association based off of legislature changes to state laws. The three policies were Drug and Alcohol Testing, Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School, and Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy.
Another Theft Reported from Rural TRF
Another theft reported from north of the college in Thief River Falls. The caller told sheriff’s deputies a Bostitch air compressor on wheels was among the items taken. Police responded to the 17 thousand block of 190th street just before 12:30pm Tuesday.
Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Workers at a restaurant in Moorhead are asking for support, saying an ongoing construction project is hitting the business hard. Thai Orchid says the construction on Center Avenue makes it difficult for customers to get to the restaurant, but they want people to know they are still open.
West Acres Shopping Center celebrates 50 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What was an once an open field on the edge of town has become the prime shopping spot in the center of Fargo. West Acres Shopping Center is taking a look back in history as it celebrates 50 years. West Acres opened in 1972,...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Daniel Clayton Skoy, 37, Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Assault. Lisa Jean Ohlrogge, 34, of Lancaster, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession on a Public Housing Zone. Samantha Lea Dauphinais, 32, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
CROOKSTON POLICE RESPOND TO ACCIDENT ON 3RD AVE SOUTH AND SOUTH MAIN STREET
The Crookston Police Department reported an accident on July 29, 2022, at 10:48 a.m. on 3rd Ave S/S Main St. Vehicle #1 – 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ralph Montreuil, Crookston. Vehicle #2 – 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by Emily Benson, Grand Forks, ND. There were no injuries...
EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
