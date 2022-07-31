DA: Trucking company settles hazardous waste dumping allegations

calmatters.network
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
calmatters.network
Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
California Robber Smacks Victim With Vinegar Bottle, Steals Phone
The bottle shattered on the victims face.
KTVU FOX 2
Brown water in Oakland Estuary undergoing testing
OAKLAND, Calif. - For more than a week the Oakland Estuary has appeared brown, muddy and murkier than usual, prompting scientists to test the water. The Port of Oakland sent out a dive boat and team of scientists Monday who say they found no sheen or file on the water to indicate oil or chemicals.
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Alameda County conservatorship drains estates of elderly it cares for, Grand Jury finds
Family members claim abuse of loved ones by care facilities and courts under conservatorship. Mildred Rodriguez in her niece’s, Cathy Rodriguez, vehicle on September 2, 2018.(Courtesy of Cathy Rodriguez)
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
KTVU FOX 2
Flaring from Chevron refinery prompts questions from passers-by
RICHMOND, Calif. - Flaring occurred at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, prompting several passers-by to wonder why they saw flames in the sky. A viewer shared a photo of the fire from the freeway near the refinery about 3 a.m. Monday. Chevron says the flaring was part of a problem...
SF couple cited for parking in red zone after curb was repainted has charges reversed
San Francisco couple Desiree and Jeff Jolly say the city has now reversed the $180 fine they were issued for parking in a red zone that was re-painted while they were parked there.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
calmatters.network
Parkside residents push back on plan to build recycled water fill station in neighborhood
With Pleasanton and the rest of the Tri-Valley heading into what is looking like a long drought season, many residents are once again seeing mandatory limitations on outdoor irrigation. Pleasanton is currently under a Local Drought Emergency and Stage 2 Water Shortage plan, with a 15% water use reduction. That...
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
calmatters.network
Livermore puts hold on airport development; staff to create new policy
The Livermore Municipal Airport’s development policy has been temporarily suspended amid plans to create new regulations that will better align development procedures with city requirements and industry standards, according to officials. The Livermore City Council adopted a resolution to suspend the airport’s existing development policy during its July 25...
Silicon Valley
Owens Corning follows up Santa Clara plant closure decision with job cuts
SANTA CLARA — Owens Corning has followed up on its disclosures from a year ago that it would close its Santa Clara factory with a revelation that the company will chop hundreds of jobs at the soon-to-shut plant. The maker of fiberglass, insulation and roofing products said in mid-2021...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
sanjoseinside.com
Report Cites ‘Significant’ Impacts from Proposed Sargent Ranch Mine
Santa Clara County planning officials have released the draft Environmental Impact Report for a proposed 403-acre Sargent Ranch quarry project south of Gilroy. The public comment period on the EIR began July 25 and will continue until Sept. 26, according to county staff. Representatives of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band...
calmatters.network
City Council faces pushback over Sobrato deal for former Fry's site
When Palo Alto City Council members struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to transform the former site of Fry’s Electronics, they framed it as a win-win situation that creates opportunities for park space and affordable housing in the heart of Ventura. But Terry Holzemer and other...
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
