Alameda County, CA

DA: Trucking company settles hazardous waste dumping allegations

By Pleasanton Weekly
 3 days ago
Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant

Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Brown water in Oakland Estuary undergoing testing

OAKLAND, Calif. - For more than a week the Oakland Estuary has appeared brown, muddy and murkier than usual, prompting scientists to test the water. The Port of Oakland sent out a dive boat and team of scientists Monday who say they found no sheen or file on the water to indicate oil or chemicals.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flaring from Chevron refinery prompts questions from passers-by

RICHMOND, Calif. - Flaring occurred at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, prompting several passers-by to wonder why they saw flames in the sky. A viewer shared a photo of the fire from the freeway near the refinery about 3 a.m. Monday. Chevron says the flaring was part of a problem...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore puts hold on airport development; staff to create new policy

The Livermore Municipal Airport’s development policy has been temporarily suspended amid plans to create new regulations that will better align development procedures with city requirements and industry standards, according to officials. The Livermore City Council adopted a resolution to suspend the airport’s existing development policy during its July 25...
LIVERMORE, CA
Silicon Valley

Owens Corning follows up Santa Clara plant closure decision with job cuts

SANTA CLARA — Owens Corning has followed up on its disclosures from a year ago that it would close its Santa Clara factory with a revelation that the company will chop hundreds of jobs at the soon-to-shut plant. The maker of fiberglass, insulation and roofing products said in mid-2021...
KRON4 News

What are those matching buildings in Oakland?

OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
calmatters.network

City Council faces pushback over Sobrato deal for former Fry's site

When Palo Alto City Council members struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to transform the former site of Fry’s Electronics, they framed it as a win-win situation that creates opportunities for park space and affordable housing in the heart of Ventura. But Terry Holzemer and other...
PALO ALTO, CA

