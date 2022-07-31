Livermore downtown redevelopment debate heats up again

After seeing its negotiations with the business community fizzle, the Palo Alto City Council pressed on Monday with its plan to place a business tax on the November ballot. In doing so, however, the council agreed to revise the tax measure to exempt all businesses with less than 10,000 square feet of space, a change that effectively excludes all small retailers from the tax. Council members also moved to set the rate at $0.11 per square foot, a shift from an earlier proposal that would have set the rate at either $0.06 cents or $0.12 cents, depending on the size of the business.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO