Livermore downtown redevelopment debate heats up again

Livermore puts hold on airport development; staff to create new policy
The Livermore Municipal Airport’s development policy has been temporarily suspended amid plans to create new regulations that will better align development procedures with city requirements and industry standards, according to officials. The Livermore City Council adopted a resolution to suspend the airport’s existing development policy during its July 25...
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
City Council faces pushback over Sobrato deal for former Fry's site
When Palo Alto City Council members struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to transform the former site of Fry’s Electronics, they framed it as a win-win situation that creates opportunities for park space and affordable housing in the heart of Ventura. But Terry Holzemer and other...
Parkside residents push back on plan to build recycled water fill station in neighborhood
With Pleasanton and the rest of the Tri-Valley heading into what is looking like a long drought season, many residents are once again seeing mandatory limitations on outdoor irrigation. Pleasanton is currently under a Local Drought Emergency and Stage 2 Water Shortage plan, with a 15% water use reduction. That...
Palo Alto modifies business tax as decision deadline looms
After seeing its negotiations with the business community fizzle, the Palo Alto City Council pressed on Monday with its plan to place a business tax on the November ballot. In doing so, however, the council agreed to revise the tax measure to exempt all businesses with less than 10,000 square feet of space, a change that effectively excludes all small retailers from the tax. Council members also moved to set the rate at $0.11 per square foot, a shift from an earlier proposal that would have set the rate at either $0.06 cents or $0.12 cents, depending on the size of the business.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Approves Homeless Hotel Lease and Providing Services
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council voted to move forward with bridge housing and wrap-around services which would include 32 rooms at the Executive Inn on E 18th Street in Antioch. The council voted 3-2 on both items with Mayor Lamar Thorpe and councilmembers Monica Wilson and Tamisha Torres-Walker in...
Silicon Valley
East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million
BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark
As the 2021-22 state budget was being finalized in June of last year, a $279.5 million appropriation was quietly inserted into the massive spending plan before it was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Funds appropriated in this item shall be for the Port of Oakland for improvements that facilitate enhanced...
National Night Out draws Palo Altans to community gatherings
Hundreds of residents showed up to National Night Out events in Palo Alto on Tuesday to reconnect with the community after the pandemic forced the annual gathering to go on a hiatus. National Night Out, an annual nationwide event, aims to connect community members to local law enforcement with the...
Pleasanton residents set to decide $395M school bond measure on November ballot
The Pleasanton school board is placing a $395 million general obligation bond measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot following a unanimous vote last week. The bond would help fund the first tier phase of the Facility Master Plan, which was approved by the board on June 23. “I...
High-speed rail analysis brings grade-separation anxiety to Palo Alto
As the California agency charged with building high-speed rail finalizes its plans for the Peninsula segment of its contentious system, Palo Alto officials are raising alarms about a feature that is conspicuously missing from the proposed design: grade separation. City leaders have been raising concerns about the potential impacts of...
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County accepting applications for Civics 101 Academy
The County of San Mateo is now accepting applications for the Civics 101 Academy, a nine-week course that provides participants with a comprehensive look at how the local government works. According to the County, Civics 101 Academy will offer a series of workshops and hands-on exercises that will provide participants...
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Drought-friendly lawn makeovers take root among Santa Clara County homeowners
SAN JOSE -- As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn."I have so much more appreciation for the California native plants now," said Julie Garrett, who re-landscaped her front yard in San Jose.She used drought tolerant plants, and a patch of UC Verde buffalograss — a new alternative turf grass that can go long periods without water."It's very drought resistant. We only water it once every two weeks in the summer and not at all the rest of the year," Garrett said.The best part...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
davisvanguard.org
Newspaper Says Police Union Blocked Access to Press Conference
The newspaper that covers Vallejo said it was prevented from attending a press conference held by attorneys representing the city’s police union last week, despite receiving an invitation to cover the event earlier in the week. Last Thursday, the Vallejo Times-Herald said it believed the decision by the Vallejo...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
