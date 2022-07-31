SRVHS team swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco for a good cause

calmatters.network
calmatters.network
Pace Gallery ends its Palo Alto run with an exhibition of paintings by Brice Guilbert
One might imagine that growing up on a small island where the most notable geographical feature is an active volcano would produce feelings of anxiety and insecurity. Not so for artist Brice Guilbert, who has fond memories of his island childhood and the volcano that has become the main inspiration for his oil-stick-on-wood paintings.
A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove
Hundreds gathered to watch the performance.
Woman thousands of miles away from Bay Area gets FasTrak toll bill; here's how it went wrong
"I haven't been to San Francisco since probably 40 years ago, so it was surprising I could get a ticket and not even be there," Cynthia Freyer of Washington said.
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
8 Great Family Date Night Activities in the Bay Area
Take advantage of later bedtimes and go out as family on the town (bonus: no sitters needed for these family-friendly adventures!). Of course, if you are looking for a kid-free adventure, you can check out our list of parent-only date night ideas around San Francsico as well. But for now, we’re hanging with the kids—from mirror mazes and mini golf, to a nighttime Ferris Wheel ride, we are sure these special outings with entertain the entire squad.
Why was SF’s waterfront dominated by a freeway?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s Embarcadero is a teeming thoroughfare of restaurants, bars, public art, tourists, and breathtaking views. But only a little more than 30 years ago, a large portion of San Francisco’s waterfront was occupied by a double-decker elevated freeway that took drivers from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to Broadway. The so-called […]
San Francisco Marriott Marquis review
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
theplanetD
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
travelawaits.com
Why I Love These Historic National Park Hotels In The Heart Of San Francisco
The Presidio is a beautiful, sprawling national park site tucked away in the heart of San Francisco and is brimming with fascinating history. From its beginnings under Spanish rule through Mexican control and the establishment of what is present-day San Francisco, when the Presidio became a U.S. Army post in 1846, this expansive area in the heart of San Francisco has been a renowned military establishment.
How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status
Freddie's still sells its signature sandwich that was created 96 years ago.
Why the next two months are crucial for wildfires in the SF Bay Area
The worst of the 2022 wildfire season in the San Francisco Bay Area is likely still at least a month away with the fire risk expected to reach its height in September and October.
SF Arts Commission director used cultural grant to fund Hawaii vacation
(BCN) — A former director of the San Francisco Arts Commission has been fined $20,000 after she admitted diverting grant money to finance a personal vacation in Hawaii. The grant had been intended for a local Native and Indigenous artist, and was awarded to fund a short documentary exploring pre-colonial connections across the Pacific. Instead, […]
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
San Francisco's German store closing after 48 years in Noe Valley
After nearly five decades of selling Ritter Sport bars and lingonberry jam, the one-of-a-kind shop is closing.
Beloved Hawaiian brunch spot reopening in new Peninsula location
Peninsula food lovers rejoice. Famed Hawaiian-Japanese brunch restaurant “Morning Wood” is reopening in a new San Mateo location later this month.
7x7.com
10 Buzzy New Restaurants You May Have Missed So Far in 2022
With the worst of pandemic chaos in the rearview mirror, restaurants are finally back in full force. A whole slew of new eateries have opened their doors, and we can't wait to try them all. From Korean to Russian to Mediterranean, here are 10 buzzy spots whose 2022 openings you may have missed.
travelawaits.com
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
