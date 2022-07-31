ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Right now, I'm here and I'm a National': Soto focused as Deadline looms

 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade

The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over Juan Soto trade

Juan Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, and agent Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over the deal. The first version of the trade (which later got changed) involved a total of eight players. Incredibly, Boras represented five of the eight players. Those players included Soto and Josh Bell, who went to the Padres; and Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who went to the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

7 big questions as clock ticks down to Deadline

Welcome to the busiest day on the baseball calendar. The Trade Deadline is here. Well, it won’t be here until 6 p.m. ET, but with each tick of the clock, teams around the Majors will feel more urgency to get deals done. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET,...
MLB
MLB

'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline

When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
MLB

Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals

Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
BASEBALL
MLB

Dazzling Deadline Day prompts new set of questions

SAN DIEGO -- On Monday, the Padres traded for Josh Hader and extended Joe Musgrove. Turns out, that was merely the opening act. The main event was Trade Deadline Day -- and a franchise-altering deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell land in San Diego in an eight-player blockbuster on Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

After quiet Deadline, Dodgers get 70th win

SAN FRANCISCO – The process was the same for Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. He did his due diligence on the trade market, exploring every avenue to try to improve the Dodgers for the 2022 season and beyond. The Dodgers, who have developed a reputation as one...
MLB
MLB

Nats look to future core after trading Soto, Bell to SD

WASHINGTON -- After seven years with the organization, four-plus seasons in the Major Leagues, 565 games, one World Series title, numerous awards and countless displays of generational talent, the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday in their second blockbuster Trade Deadline deal in as many years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Yadi, Waino reunite for historic 317th start

ST. LOUIS -- Ever since Yadier Molina started his Minor League rehab assignment last week, all signs pointed to the veteran catcher being back at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night to catch longtime batterymate and close friend Adam Wainwright. However, the battery with the second-most starts in NL/AL history wasn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects

With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Bader heads to Yanks from Cards for Montgomery

NEW YORK -- In a surprising move that landed just ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, the Yankees acquired outfielder Harrison Bader with a player to be named or cash considerations from the Cardinals in exchange for left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Bader, a Gold Glove-winning center fielder and Bronxville, N.Y. native,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'

ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
MLB
MLB

Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline

CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Miami loses 5th straight as Deadline dust settles

MIAMI -- The Marlins were relatively quiet ahead of the Trade Deadline, making just one deal before Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at loanDepot park. Miami has dropped five in a row to fall to a season-worst 10 games below .500 and nine out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
MLB

With Deadline past, D-backs focused on growth

CLEVELAND -- A few hours prior to Tuesday night's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field, a number of D-backs players were watching MLB Network in the visitors' clubhouse. Some had seen their name bandied about in trade rumors, and others were curious as to what moves might be made...
MLB
MLB

D-backs get INF Rivera from Royals for Weaver on busy day

CLEVELAND -- A lot happened on the field during the D-backs’ 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday night at Progressive Field, but with less than 24 hours until the Trade Deadline, there was a lot happening off of it as well involving Arizona. There were new faces...
KANSAS CITY, MO

