Deshaun Watson ruling coming Monday according to reports

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and QB Deshaun Watson will start to have clarity starting Monday. The process that started with a hearing that ended over a month ago is expected to come to an end.

The NFL and NFLPA squared off in front of Judge Sue Robinson over allegations of misconduct by Watson. Despite training camp starting last week, Robinson had withheld issuing a ruling.

Once Judge Robinson enters her ruling, either side can appeal the punishment if she finds that Watson violated the personal conduct policy. If she rules that he did not, the case is closed.

According to multiple reports, first from Josina Anderson and verified by others, Robinson has informed all parties that a ruling will come Monday:

According to Aaron Wilson, Robinson’s ruling will be handed down around 9 AM.

No one knows what Robinson’s ruling is at this time nor what an appeal might lead to. Earlier reports said the league didn’t want to appeal Robinson’s first decision and that the team was preparing for a significant but not year-long suspension.

It has also been reported that a federal lawsuit would be possible if Watson’s side believed the punishment, either the initial or after an appeal, was too great.

While nothing has been official, numerous reports have come out since Anderson’s initial tweet. We will bring you updates as soon as we get the news.

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
