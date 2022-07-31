fosseposse.sbnation.com
Related
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SB Nation
Bold Predictions for the 2022/23 Season
The road to the Super Cup starts here. I’ve come to realize that the reason I hold such distaste for the Europa League is not because of the competition itself. It’s because it represents the inevitable “find out” consequence of Manchester United’s fucking around. It’s what follows either an annoyingly poor Champions League group stage or, in this case, a relentlessly bad and/or boring season.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?
Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Leicester's Wesley Fofana pushing for Chelsea move
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fofana wants Chelsea move. Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana is pushing for a move...
MLS・
SB Nation
Monday August 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon
Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest
After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland need to shore up their midfield?
Being somewhat light in the centre of midfield is an issue that I highlighted in our game against Dundee United during pre-season. I feared that a team like Coventry might exploit a lack of balance and steel in the centre of the park, if we opted to play the expansive Dan Neil alongside Corry Evans.
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Welcome back to the Championship - The Sunderland 1-1 Coventry Review!
Was that a satisfactory way to return to Championship action after so long away?. How class were Pritchard, Clarke and Gooch - They all have points to prove it seems;. What about that display organisation from the fans and The Spirit of 37 group? Stunning work from all involved. What...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
'We are ready for the season'
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ready for the new season, but said there are still areas to improve on. United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for Ten Hag's side. Reflecting on his first game...
SB Nation
Premier League Preview: Is the midfield settled?
Manchester City kick off the season this weekend. So, ahead of the return of the Premier League, we will have days of preview content. From questions, predictions and squad looks, we have a little bit of everything as we approach the new season. Today we take a look at the...
SB Nation
Opinion: We've celebrated Sunderland's Lionesses, now the hard work starts
What a month, what a weekend, what a 120 minutes plus stoppage time. We've had an absolute ball, and it's amazing that so many people have joined us for the ride. There were three Roker Reporters amongst the 87,000 at Wembley along with our respective loved ones, plus numerous other Sunderland fans and former Sunderland players in the crowd.
SB Nation
James McAtee on verge of loan to Sheffield United -report
James McAtee is at Bramall Lane to undergo a medical with Sheffield United today ahead of a season-long loan from Manchester City. The deal is only a straight season long loan as City value the player and did not want to include a purchase option or sell of any kind.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Target Ex-Red Edwards for Sporting Director
Having been on hiatus since the start of the summer and with a non-compete clause that will keep him sidelined until at least the close of the transfer window after he stepped down as sporting director at Liverpool, Michael Edwards is said to be Chelsea’s top target to head recruitment for the London Blues moving forward.
SB Nation
Destiny’s calling: Spurs in running for the signature of Udinese defender Destiny Udogie
Just in case you weren’t familiar with Antonio Conte’s style of play, he loves his wing-backs. And boy do Tottenham have a plethora of options for the Italian Stallion. On the left, Spurs have Ivan Perišić, Ryan Sessegnon, and Sergio Reguilón. On the right, they have Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal, Djed Spence, and a floater in Lucas Moura.
SB Nation
Telles close to a Sevilla loan, Laird to Watford a possibility
Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is on the cusp of completing a loan move to Spanish La Liga side Sevilla in the ongoing transfer window. Sevilla abandoned their pursuit of Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and recently shifted their focus towards getting Telles from Manchester United. Erik ten Hag has been...
SB Nation
Women’s Euro 2022: Fran Kirby, Millie Bright help England secure first major trophy since 1966
England did it. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses topped Germany in extra time to claim the nation’s first senior international trophy since 1966. The encounter was what you would expect from a match of such magnitude: cagy at times, brilliant at times, chaotic at times, and wrought with tension throughout until the final whistle.
Comments / 0