Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

Storm chances climb Wednesday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s across the Valley. Look for a high of 105 this afternoon, which is close to normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are high in the mountains of Arizona today....
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across central and southeastern Arizona today. That means the spots that see storms could get damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with...
More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
North Phoenix couple cleaning up damage after storm floods home
The county insists voting machines will know which races to read and separate machines will be used to count the supplemental ballots. Maricopa County recorder says ballot security top priority ahead of primary. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer says votes will be actively counted and...
Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
Humid Valley day after weekend storms; rain chances returning to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a weekend that was! Some parts of Phoenix saw two inches of rain Saturday night in less than two hours, pretty impressive stuff!. Today we will stay dry in the Valley for your Monday. However, we will remain humid and see Valley highs climb to around 104 degrees. In addition, high pressure will center over eastern Arizona for the first half of the workweek. It will kick up our temps and limit storm chances in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 106 in Phoenix, and this is where we will land by Tuesday. However, temperatures don’t stay high long as we’ll drop a bit by the end of the week.
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire
PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex. A total...
LIVE UPDATES: Flash flooding in the High Country, thunderstorms hitting Tucson
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Storm chances are continuing into the weekend following a busy weather week. The Arizona high country is seeing heavy rains causing flash floods across the area. Parts of the Flagstaff area are under flash flood warnings. How much rain fell in your neighborhood Friday? See rainfall...
