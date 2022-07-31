ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Q&A: Applications engineer says manufacturing moving to ‘more about brains than brawn’

By Elyse Wild
mibiz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mibiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cannabis company under new leadership

A Grand Rapids-based cannabis company added new members to its leadership team. Fluresh this week said it made several new leadership appointments as part of its revamped community-focused direction. The new team includes:. Brandon Kanitz, CEO. Scott Asiala, president. Shoran Williams, general counsel and chief regulatory officer. Jacob Fein, CFO.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Zeeland furniture startup in ‘launch and accessibility mode’ after $1.5M capital raise

A Zeeland furniture startup that seeks to play into the growing home office trend has secured $1.5 million in capital from investors around Michigan. Quint Workspaces LLC, formed in 2020 by office furniture industry veteran Don Goeman, plans to use the early-stage funding to support new product development, expand delivery services to major markets, and enhance e-commerce capabilities.
ZEELAND, MI
mibiz.com

Holland voters approve $30M publicly owned fiber broadband network

HOLLAND — City of Holland voters narrowly approved a $30 million proposal to build out a publicly owned, fiber broadband internet network. The 25-year millage that permits the city to bond for up to $30 million to build the high-speed internet infrastructure passed by 213 votes, or a little more than 51 percent of the total vote, according to unofficial results from the Ottawa County clerk’s office.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility

An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
FOREST HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Crain's Detroit Business

A leaner, meaner B.O.B. returns to Grand Rapids after failed sale

GRAND RAPIDS — A four-story entertainment complex in a 109-year-old building will reopen next month after a failed sale during the pandemic. The Gilmore Collection, a hospitality chain led by second-generation owner Greg Gilmore, plans to reopen The B.O.B. on Sept. 8. at 20 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
MUSKEGON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location

It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
GRANDVILLE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?

Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Schneider
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Advanced Manufacturing#Brawn#Manufacturing Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pridgeon Clay Inc#Devos Place#Mi
WOOD

Get relief from your neuropathy symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s both hard and frustrating to suffer from chronic pain and Dr. Karen May is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a neuropathy survivor and that’s why she founded Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. Dr. May joins us to talk about ways we can feel better.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy