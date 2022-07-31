Q&A: Applications engineer says manufacturing moving to ‘more about brains than brawn’

mibiz.com
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cannabis company under new leadership
A Grand Rapids-based cannabis company added new members to its leadership team. Fluresh this week said it made several new leadership appointments as part of its revamped community-focused direction. The new team includes:. Brandon Kanitz, CEO. Scott Asiala, president. Shoran Williams, general counsel and chief regulatory officer. Jacob Fein, CFO.
mibiz.com
Zeeland furniture startup in ‘launch and accessibility mode’ after $1.5M capital raise
A Zeeland furniture startup that seeks to play into the growing home office trend has secured $1.5 million in capital from investors around Michigan. Quint Workspaces LLC, formed in 2020 by office furniture industry veteran Don Goeman, plans to use the early-stage funding to support new product development, expand delivery services to major markets, and enhance e-commerce capabilities.
mibiz.com
Holland voters approve $30M publicly owned fiber broadband network
HOLLAND — City of Holland voters narrowly approved a $30 million proposal to build out a publicly owned, fiber broadband internet network. The 25-year millage that permits the city to bond for up to $30 million to build the high-speed internet infrastructure passed by 213 votes, or a little more than 51 percent of the total vote, according to unofficial results from the Ottawa County clerk’s office.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility
An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
Crain's Detroit Business
A leaner, meaner B.O.B. returns to Grand Rapids after failed sale
GRAND RAPIDS — A four-story entertainment complex in a 109-year-old building will reopen next month after a failed sale during the pandemic. The Gilmore Collection, a hospitality chain led by second-generation owner Greg Gilmore, plans to reopen The B.O.B. on Sept. 8. at 20 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?
Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
WOOD
Get relief from your neuropathy symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s both hard and frustrating to suffer from chronic pain and Dr. Karen May is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a neuropathy survivor and that’s why she founded Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. Dr. May joins us to talk about ways we can feel better.
400 feet deep: Diver plunges to 1899 shipwreck off Muskegon shoreline
Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks.
West Michigan Woman Turns Her Passion For Paddle Boarding Into A Business
A West Michigan woman has taken her love for paddle boarding and turned it into a business that shows locals and tourists a view of holland they normally wouldn't see. Let's check out Tulip City Paddle Tours. Where Did The Idea For Tulip City Paddle Tours Come From?. Beth Felicelli...
Woman Goes Viral On TikTok For Grand Rapids Schools Having ‘Slave Day’
Scrolling on TikTok has become a part of my daily routine. Wake up. Scroll on TikTok. After a long work day, I immediately scroll on TikTok. Once I am finally ready for bed, I need to scroll on TikTok. TikTok is full of fun dances, think pieces, and more. However,...
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
Kzoo Co. files to dismiss complaint to condemn family cottage
Lawyers for Kalamazoo County have requested to dismiss their complaint to condemn the Johnson-Talanda Cottage in Prairie View Park, a home that has been the center of a legal battle for nearly five years.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
