As the Arkansas basketball program continues to gain momentum under head coach Eric Musselman, it’s easy to see why elite players would choose to become Razorbacks. For Nick Smith (the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports), the decision was even easier as it also presented a chance to reunite with a close friend in Arkansas guard Davonte Davis.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO