Childhood friends Nick Smith and Davonte Davis reunited at Arkansas

As the Arkansas basketball program continues to gain momentum under head coach Eric Musselman, it’s easy to see why elite players would choose to become Razorbacks. For Nick Smith (the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports), the decision was even easier as it also presented a chance to reunite with a close friend in Arkansas guard Davonte Davis.
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
‘Another brother in need’: DCHS Football collecting donations for flood victims

“Coach, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen.” WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The David Crockett High School (DCHS) Pioneers were only weeks away from playing against the Letcher County Central High School Cougars when disaster struck. Now, they’re raising donations for their would-be opponent. As widespread flooding took hold in Letcher County, Kentucky last week, […]
