WATCH PARKSCENTER — Everything You Need to Know about MagicBand+ and a Preview of the 2022 D23 Expo!

Summer Tribute Store to Close August 7 to Begin Halloween Horror Nights Transformation at Universal Studios Florida
As Universal Studios Florida prepares for Halloween Horror Nights, the Summer Tribute Store will close August 7 to begin its own terrifying transformation. Clues have been gradually placed within the store to suggest that the movie theater theme may continue into the fall, albeit with a more sinister edge. Halloween...
New Mug Featuring Sculpture from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright suns! Lately, Dok-Ondar has been selling more replicas of his personal treasures from the Den of Antiquities, and today we found a new mug inspired by the frieze sculpture hanging in the shop. The Massassi created...
Cast Members Can Take 50% Off Merchandise Through August at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort
Cast Members can save even more at Disney owned-and-operated shops during the month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. The discount is available when Cast Members present their ID at checkout. In addition, the discount will also be applied through mobile checkout when the Self-Admission or Main Entrance Pass is linked to an account on the My Disney Experience or the Disneyland app.
Celebrate the Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar With a New Scented Loungefly Ear Headband at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now, you can wear your ice cream (and stay clean) thanks to a new Loungefly ear headband at the Disneyland Resort celebrating the Mickey Premium Ice Cream bar!. Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar Loungefly Ear Headband –...
Man Punches Girlfriend and Knocks Baby Out of Stroller, Halloween Party Food & Beverage Revealed, Last of COVID-19 Signage Removed, and More: Daily Recap (8/2/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Walt Disney World Removing Last of COVID-19 Warning Signage
As Walt Disney World continues to try to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, warning signs about the disease are being removed around resort property. The signs notified guests that by entering a public space, they ran the risk of contracting COVID, and that they assumed all risks involved. But as testing requirements are coming to a close, face coverings are optional, and physical distancing is no longer being enforced, much of the resort’s operations are close to how they were prior to the shutdown in March 2020.
Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
New “The Haunted Mansion” Nightshirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Nightshirt – $34.99. This new nightshirt features iconography...
Light-Up Groot Sketchbook Ornament Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you ever dreamed of starting your own version of The Tivan Collection (which if you read this site, you probably already have), you can now add Groot to your holiday collection with this new light-up Sketchbook ornament we found at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney District.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/27/2022 (MagicBand+ Launches, New Toy Story Land Apparel, MagicBand+ Syncs with Beacons of Magic, & More)
Good Morning, World Travelers. Today is the highly anticipated launch of MagicBand+. We’re rope dropping EPCOT to shop the selection, and then try it out. Let’s get going!. Pin Traders is the only location at EPCOT that you can buy a MagicBand+, currently. Of course, we were one of the first guests in the door. We already found most designs over at Magic Kingdom, but here we discovered a Disney snacks and Mickey Mouse design.
The 2023 Walt Disney World Calendar Has Arrived
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you prefer to count down your days with the official Walt Disney World calendar each year, you’ll be happy to know the 16-month 2023 edition has arrived. 2023 Walt Disney World Calendar – $16.99.
Scare Zone Sets for Halloween Horror Nights Installed in New York at Universal Studios Florida
The terror of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is drawing ever closer, and sets for one of the scare zones have already taken over New York!. Over by the popcorn stand, it looks like a Halloween festival has gone horribly awry. A John Deere tractor has collided with...
New Cast Member Nametags Coming to Disneyland for 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company
With The Walt Disney Company celebrating its 100th anniversary next year with “100 Years of Wonder,” Cast Member nametags will feature an extra bit of magic at the Disneyland Resort!. An announcement sent to Cast Members and Imagineers announced that they’ll be able to choose a character’s name...
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary sPARKling Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and the fun is even extending to the Disneyland Resort with a new sPARKling Loungefly backpack!. Disneyland Resort 30th Anniversary sPARKling Loungefly Backpack – $95.00. Like the...
Lighting Rigs, Signage Installed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom
The return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is just days away, and preparations for the hard-ticket event have already begun at the Magic Kingdom. Over in Storybook Circus, a stage and a small sign is up for Disney Junior Jam, a dance party designed with young ones in mind, featuring characters from Disney Junior shows.
More Wall Sections Encased in Concrete Around TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom
Greetings, programs! Work is still progressing steadily around TRON Lightcycle / Run in the Magic Kingdom, so let’s take a look at what’s new!. Since our last visit, more of the walls near the pathway leading to the future attraction have been encased in concrete. The latest efforts...
REVIEW: ‘Super Diner’ Brings Life Back to Excellent 1935 Restaurant in Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
Last, but certainly not least, in our Avengers Campus dining reviews from Walt Disney Studios Paris is the Super Diner. This tiny restaurant has a small menu, but we’ll see if it packs a big punch. Come on in, we’ll show you around!. The outside is sleek with...
“Holidays at Disneyland Resort” Dates Announced, Full List of Entertainment and Ride Overlays
Disneyland Resort will once again transform into The Merriest Place on Earth for the holiday season, Nov. 11, 2022, through Jan. 8, 2023. Read on for all the magical details for what you can expect around the resort for the upcoming holiday season!. Disney California Adventure Park. In Disney California...
Specialty Food and Beverage, Popcorn Buckets, and More Revealed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom
Ghoulish delights both sweet and savory will tantalize tastebuds at this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Let’s see what’ll be offered!. Welcome foolish foodies to the wickedest Disney Foodie Guide of the year – so far, that is. If you’re a fan of the spooky season, you’re in for a treat because this year Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park is filled with plenty of eats and treats to get you in the Halloween spirit. The culinary teams have conjured up some frightfully fun delights for you to indulge in during your trip to Magic Kingdom Park during the Halloween season and at this beloved event on select nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31.
