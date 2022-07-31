WATCH PARKSCENTER — Everything You Need to Know about MagicBand+ and a Preview of the 2022 D23 Expo!

As Walt Disney World continues to try to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, warning signs about the disease are being removed around resort property. The signs notified guests that by entering a public space, they ran the risk of contracting COVID, and that they assumed all risks involved. But as testing requirements are coming to a close, face coverings are optional, and physical distancing is no longer being enforced, much of the resort’s operations are close to how they were prior to the shutdown in March 2020.

