ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde

For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing

Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius

As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

University of Florida Health

UF Health is one of the Southeast’s premier health care systems and part of the University of Florida, one of the nation’s Top 5 public research universities. They offer a level of quality health care that can only be achieved by combining leading-edge research at campuses throughout Florida with outstanding providers and staff throughout their network of hospitals and physician offices. University of Florida Health is at the forefront of medical treatments, making discoveries that lead to clinical breakthroughs. Their focus is compassionate care and world-class outcomes for all, no matter how simple or complex their illness.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Gainesville, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Health Care In Greater Gainesville

Greater Gainesville is a top destination in the state and the country for its multifaceted and diverse health care opportunities. Servicing everyone from children to senior citizens, from general care to specialized, the area is rich in resources and provides first-class care to those requiring it. UF Health Shands, HCA...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 167th Home Dedication

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The shared vision of Alachua Habitat for Humanity and their Alachua Women Build Chapter is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With their house dedication taking place on Saturday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m., they will move one home closer to realizing this vision, celebrating their 167th home built in Alachua County and their 15th built by Women Build. Women Build is a group of dedicated, community-minded women who sweat together building Habitat homes and empowering other women in the process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Medical Tourism

Greater Gainesville’s landscape is dotted with nationally leading health care systems that draw medical tourists from around the state, country and even the world. These include top-ranking hospitals like UF Health Shands, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the Malcolm Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Top 100...
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Top Private Schools in Greater Gainesville

A quality education at private schools can place students on the fast track to a successful life after graduation. Whether secular or faith-based, these schools offer advanced curriculum, many extracurriculars and enrichment classes that provide valuable knowledge and meaningful experiences. They provide a direct path toward the best colleges and careers, preparing students to triumph through obstacles in life. Parents can be more involved in their children’s education and form relationships with teachers at private schools.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Nursing Care#Nursing Skills#Nursing Management#City College
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Vanguard Knights

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala’s dominant public school has a history of turning out FBS-level talent, and has won 27 of its last 30 games against Marion County opponents. But the Vanguard Knights still have an axe to grind. “It’s the same formula basically, you put in the work, and...
OCALA, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance

Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WESH

Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year

"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs

ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuatoday.com

Memorial For the Mermaid, Community Honors Local Environmentalist Rhonda Long

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Ex-Florida Star Reveals His Problem With The Fan Base

Florida's football program hopes to restore its prestige under new head coach Billy Napier. Recruiting gains haven't come instantly, which has bothered some Gators supporters. Chris Doering encouraged fans to give Napier a chance. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Saturday Down South), the former Florida wide receiver and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy