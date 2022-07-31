guidetogreatergainesville.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde
For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
University of Florida Health
UF Health is one of the Southeast’s premier health care systems and part of the University of Florida, one of the nation’s Top 5 public research universities. They offer a level of quality health care that can only be achieved by combining leading-edge research at campuses throughout Florida with outstanding providers and staff throughout their network of hospitals and physician offices. University of Florida Health is at the forefront of medical treatments, making discoveries that lead to clinical breakthroughs. Their focus is compassionate care and world-class outcomes for all, no matter how simple or complex their illness.
Health Care In Greater Gainesville
Greater Gainesville is a top destination in the state and the country for its multifaceted and diverse health care opportunities. Servicing everyone from children to senior citizens, from general care to specialized, the area is rich in resources and provides first-class care to those requiring it. UF Health Shands, HCA...
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 167th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The shared vision of Alachua Habitat for Humanity and their Alachua Women Build Chapter is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With their house dedication taking place on Saturday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m., they will move one home closer to realizing this vision, celebrating their 167th home built in Alachua County and their 15th built by Women Build. Women Build is a group of dedicated, community-minded women who sweat together building Habitat homes and empowering other women in the process.
Medical Tourism
Greater Gainesville’s landscape is dotted with nationally leading health care systems that draw medical tourists from around the state, country and even the world. These include top-ranking hospitals like UF Health Shands, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the Malcolm Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Top 100...
Top Private Schools in Greater Gainesville
A quality education at private schools can place students on the fast track to a successful life after graduation. Whether secular or faith-based, these schools offer advanced curriculum, many extracurriculars and enrichment classes that provide valuable knowledge and meaningful experiences. They provide a direct path toward the best colleges and careers, preparing students to triumph through obstacles in life. Parents can be more involved in their children’s education and form relationships with teachers at private schools.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Vanguard Knights
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala’s dominant public school has a history of turning out FBS-level talent, and has won 27 of its last 30 games against Marion County opponents. But the Vanguard Knights still have an axe to grind. “It’s the same formula basically, you put in the work, and...
Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance
Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year
"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
More than 400 backpacks were handed out as students get ready for the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fun, education, and games were all at the Second annual Back To School backpack and school supply drive and family field day. As more than 400 brand new backpacks were handed out to kids ahead of the school year. “There are so many families that we...
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
Memorial For the Mermaid, Community Honors Local Environmentalist Rhonda Long
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
Ex-Florida Star Reveals His Problem With The Fan Base
Florida's football program hopes to restore its prestige under new head coach Billy Napier. Recruiting gains haven't come instantly, which has bothered some Gators supporters. Chris Doering encouraged fans to give Napier a chance. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Saturday Down South), the former Florida wide receiver and...
