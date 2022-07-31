ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Killer wife jailed for 19 years for feeding second husband poisoned curry is seen on shopping trip after being released

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qg0ae_0gzsTGrD00

A KILLER wife who fed her husband a poisoned curry has been spotted on a shopping trip after she was released from jail.

Dena Thompson became known as the Black Widow killer because of the way she ensnared and manipulated her three husbands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUTvh_0gzsTGrD00
Dana Thompson with Julian Webb on their wedding day in 1991 Credit: Collect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EhGX_0gzsTGrD00
Dena Thompson leaving Lewes Crown Court in 2000 Credit: PA

She relied on sustained seduction to trick men into falling in love with her, as a way to make money by conning and even killing the men trapped in her web.

Thompson served time for defrauding her two surviving husbands, and was cleared of trying to kill her third husband with a bat and a knife, claiming she was fearful for her life during a bondage session gone wrong.

But it was the death of her second husband, Julian Webb, which confirmed Thompson's status as a cold and calculated killer.

It emerged in 2003 that the Black Widow had poisoned Julian on his 31st birthday in June 1994 by crushing a lethal dose of painkillers into his hot curry - a crime which saw her jailed for life.

But 19 year later - today the killer was seen out and about after being controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.

The 61-year-old was spotted after a spree in Poundland, dressed in a cheap black anorak, jeggings and Skechers trainers.

Her third husband, Richard Thompson who survived being attacked by the killer, today told Mail Online: “She’ll get karma.”

Martyn Underhill, a former detective chief inspector who exposed Thompson’s crimes said: “This woman is every man’s nightmare. For a decade, she targeted men sexually, financially and physically.

“I believe she still poses a danger. The authorities must keep a close eye on her.”

From her early 20s Thompson, the daughter of a prison officer born in Hampstead, West London, used lonely hearts columns to cast her net throughout the South of England to find single men looking for love.

Driven by an intense hatred of men, she combined a bubbly personality with an apparent desire to please to lull her victims into a false sense of security.

She would gain sympathy by falsely claiming to be dying of cancer and in fear of a violent former lover.

She would then seize the man's savings while promising to pay them back once she had received money from a fictional lottery payout or the auctioning of a fake painting.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Thompson
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curry#The Killer#The Parole Board#Skechers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
641K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy