Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31

Food Truck Spotlight: Coastal Connections
Seafood lovers in the Hub City may want to listen up!. This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re visiting Coastal Connections at their new location in Jackson. Owner Leon O’Neal is originally from Florida and he’s bringing his seafood skills from the coast to the people of West Tennessee.
Airbnb host talks rise in popularity of unique stays
JACKSON, Tenn. — More and more travelers are opting for unique stays over traditional hotels when it comes to booking vacations. Over the past two years alone, nights booked at unique properties such as tiny homes have increased globally by nearly 50%. Airbnb Superhost Ellis Nanney spoke with us...
Two art shows open in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art enthusiasts can view two exhibits, which are now open in the Hub City. Art Boks Studio and Gallery is curating two shows from now until the end of August. The first is a punk rock art installation on Main Street at The Ned. The second...
Job fair held by Goodwill in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Job seekers were able to find new careers on Tuesday. The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in south Jackson held a job fair and community resource event from Tuesday morning. The center had 17 employers there that were seeking to fill more than 465 positions. Employers included...
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
Books of Madison County fundraiser to be held Aug. 16
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event made its return. Preparations are underway for the 11th Books of Madison County fundraiser. It’s the biggest event of the year to fund raise for the Jackson-Madison County Library. It’s put on by the Library Foundation. This year it will be...
BBQ Pitmaster Chris Lilly shares favorite grilling hacks
JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite Summer destination for many families is their own backyard, making memories during cookouts and other outdoor activities. We spoke with pitmaster Chris Lilly, a world-renown BBQ Hall of Famer, who shared some tips and tricks when it comes to grilling out. Lilly began with...
National Night Out held in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local community came together to stand against crime. Milan held their National Night Out event at the GCST Polk Clark High School. The event is a way for law enforcement and the community to interact in a positive environment. Along with different vendors, there was...
Councilman shares what to expect from I-CARE Community Summit
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders are coming together to improve ways in preventing crime. United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Marshal Tyreece Miller, along with the Jackson City Council and stakeholders, announced the first Initiative Community Advocacy Resilience Empowerment, or I-CARE Community Summit. “It is people from...
Church to host ‘Back to School’ giveaway Saturday in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students will have the opportunity to receive free items to help start off their school year. Empowerment Church is hosting a “Back to School” giveaway on Saturday, August 6. Beginning at noon, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed until supplies last. Items...
Jackson Barber School cuts hair for free
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back. The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under. They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LIFELINE August Blood Drives Announced
The LIFELINE Blood Services has announced its August blood drives and locations and provided the following information:. *We are critically low and are in need of O+, O-, A- and B- *Our next themed blood drive is Thursday, August 18 from 9am-6pm at LIFELINE in Jackson. (Dyersburg will have theirs...
Local Salvation Army heads to Kentucky as flood waters recede
HAZARD, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen from Jackson has gone to assist with Kentucky flooding. The unit from Jackson, along with a unit from Louisville, Kentucky, arrived on Monday to assist those that have already been on the ground. “Many of the hardest hit areas are...
Milan school teachers getting over $32,000 in grants
MILAN, Tenn. — Grants totaling over $32,000 are going to help Milan students with their education. The nonprofit Milan Endowment for Growth in Academics is providing 29 grants to the Milan Special School District, according to a news release. The grants will go to the teachers who will then...
UT Martin receives anonymous donation
MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has been given an anonymous donation. According to a news release, the university has been given the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction. Management Endowment, which will go to help support the new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Jackson City Council talks surplus property plan, may put more funds toward street paving
JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday morning, the Jackson City Council approved on first reading a resolution establishing a surplus property policy. “One interesting thing I love about this policy is the mow-to-own,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “And so if we have one of those city owned properties that’s adjacent to a owner occupant, and they want to take care of the property, mow it for a year, we’ll do some inspections on it. Go through an application process. And after a year, then that property becomes theirs.”
Giving hope with a new hairdo
ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
Two groups host workshop to bring awareness to human trafficking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups held a workshop to save lives last week. Sisters With Aspiring Goals, or SWAG, and the City’s Recreation and Parks Department held the Dangers of Human Trafficking Teen and Parent Workshop. Officials with the event say they hope that the event had people...
Frizzell Family Pumped Up To Open Lakeland Health & Fitness
Lakeland Health & Fitness owners JD and Emily Frizzell are jumping up and down with anticipation for their Grand Opening in Lakeland and hope that you can ‘fit in’ a visit on August 13th to see all they have to offer. Their new location will be located at 9875 Huff N Puff Road in Lakeland.
