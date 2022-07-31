Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday morning, the Jackson City Council approved on first reading a resolution establishing a surplus property policy. “One interesting thing I love about this policy is the mow-to-own,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “And so if we have one of those city owned properties that’s adjacent to a owner occupant, and they want to take care of the property, mow it for a year, we’ll do some inspections on it. Go through an application process. And after a year, then that property becomes theirs.”

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO