FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
University of Florida Health
UF Health is one of the Southeast’s premier health care systems and part of the University of Florida, one of the nation’s Top 5 public research universities. They offer a level of quality health care that can only be achieved by combining leading-edge research at campuses throughout Florida with outstanding providers and staff throughout their network of hospitals and physician offices. University of Florida Health is at the forefront of medical treatments, making discoveries that lead to clinical breakthroughs. Their focus is compassionate care and world-class outcomes for all, no matter how simple or complex their illness.
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
WCJB
Two candidates face off for the Marion County School Board District two seat
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Browning who was appointed the Marion County School Board district two seat last summer by the governor announced he won’t be running for reelection. So candidates Lori Conrad who’s a veteran teacher and business owner will face Joseph Suranni who’s currently a student services...
Independent Florida Alligator
College of Education, Alachua face Florida's teaching vacancies
Alyssa Soejima knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was in first grade. The 21-year-old UF education sciences senior grew up in Florida most of her life, but amid rising statewide teacher vacancies, she’s opted to move to Nashville once she graduates in December. Factors like the...
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
Another PAC attack mailer hits mailboxes
Local voters are receiving a direct mail piece from a political action committee aimed at county commission candidate Rachel Sams. Sams is running in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the District 4 county commission seat against incumbent Carl Zalak and Keith Poole. There are also two write-in candidates in this race.
Medical Tourism
Greater Gainesville’s landscape is dotted with nationally leading health care systems that draw medical tourists from around the state, country and even the world. These include top-ranking hospitals like UF Health Shands, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the Malcolm Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Top 100...
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
Health Care In Greater Gainesville
Greater Gainesville is a top destination in the state and the country for its multifaceted and diverse health care opportunities. Servicing everyone from children to senior citizens, from general care to specialized, the area is rich in resources and provides first-class care to those requiring it. UF Health Shands, HCA...
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
Villages Daily Sun
Charter School welcomes 92 new employees
Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.
Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde
For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
Memorial For the Mermaid, Community Honors Local Environmentalist Rhonda Long
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.
WCJB
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
Paint Long and Prosper
Famous Brazilian artist Romero Britto once said, “art is too important not to share,” and the Greater Gainesville community is one that understands this importance. Romero Britto’s brightly colored sculpture, “Tomorrow,” greets visitors to the Sebastian Ferrero Atrium at Shands Children’s Hospital. From the...
Why Greater Gainesville? Dr. Paul Broadie
Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal. In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject. One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting. “Oh, I wish...
