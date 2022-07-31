Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO