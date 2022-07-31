Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Returns to Hornell

www.weny.com
Flint’s athletic prowess on display at Gus Macker basketball tournament
Flint, MI—Basketball teams of all ages from the greater Flint area and beyond flexed their athletic abilities in Downtown Flint, Mich., at the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament the weekend of July 30, 2022. The tournament included a men’s bracket, brackets for boys and girls in high school and...
NYSPHSAA announces winners of School of Distinction and School of Excellence awards
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced the schools who will be receiving the School of Distinction or School of Excellence awards for the 2021-2022 school year.
