Renfroe Homers Again, Brewers Fall to Red Sox on Sunday

California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Devin Williams Not Happy Brewers Traded Josh Hader
Devin Williams made it clear he wasn't happy the Brewers traded Josh Hader.
San Diego Padres get Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade, send out closer Taylor Rogers, 3 others
The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon, sending the most dominant reliever in baseball in recent years to a team that has struggled in late-inning situations this season. The deal, which will send left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitching prospect Robert...
Boston Red Sox acquire Tommy Pham from Cincinnati Reds, send Jake Diekman to Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire
The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced Monday night. News of Pham's addition came shortly after Boston agreed to send longtime catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. But Boston moved quickly to replace Vazquez, acquiring catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash from the Chicago White Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, the team announced.
MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News
The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
Jacob Stallings sitting Tuesday for Marlins
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds. Nick Fortes will catch for Braxton Garrett and bat sixth. Stallings started eight of the last 10 games for the Marlins. Fortes has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and...
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
MLB odds: Brewers vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to host the Milwaukee Brewers today in the second matchup of a three-game set at PNC Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick we have laid out below. Milwaukee...
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
Busch to miss 3rd NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. He said his vision and hearing “are still not 100% to drive.” Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45. “I am continuing to make improvements every day,” Busch posted on social media. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.” Busch later posted a video of him at Wednesday night’s Charlotte FC soccer game, where he said doctors had encouraged him to seek stimulation.
