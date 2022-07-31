Commonwealth Games: Team Wales 2022 medals in Birmingham

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
BBC
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold in S14 200m
Bethany Firth claims Northern Ireland's first gold medal after winning the S14 200m freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: £20,000 Brighton Mile headlines trio of Wednesday meetings
The £20,000 Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap looks like an excellent renewal with 13 going to post for the feature at the Sussex venue, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.40 Brighton - Previous winners clash in Brighton Mile. Winners of the last two runnings show up in this afternoon's big...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Joe Makin and England's Georgina Kennedy reach squash finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Joel Makin and England's Georgina Kennedy have reached the men's and women's Commonwealth...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
International Business Times
McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs in T20 opener at Bristol
South Africa 211-5 (20 overs): Hendricks 74, Markram 56; Delany 2-31 Ireland 190-9 (20 overs): Tucker 78, Dockrell 43; Maharaj 2-29, Parnell 2-36, Shamsi 2-37 Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa to a 21-run win in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland. Hendricks made...
BBC
Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry
Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
SkySports
England name Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for first two Test matches against South Africa
The Sussex seamer's previous Test appearance came in January's final Ashes fixture in Hobart with a back problem seeing him miss the three games in the West Indies in March before he was left out of the squad for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's in June. Robinson...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men draw eight-goal thriller with India
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with India in a...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze
Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England beat Uganda 56-35 to advance to netball semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Unbeaten defending champions England secured a netball semi-final spot at the Commonwealth Games with...
SkySports
Racing League: Jamie Osborne looking to Frankie Dettori and Saffie Osborne as Wales and the West manager
Jamie Osborne is looking to make the most of a motivated Frankie Dettori when the Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday night on Sky Sports Racing. This year there will be 42 races over the course of the six-week contest and with only two runners per race per region allowed to compete, the team manager has the responsibility of selecting which horses and riders get the call-up.
‘I can’t believe it’: Laura Kenny wins gold for England in 10km scratch race
On the final day of track cycling Laura Kenny overcame the self-doubt that left her contemplating the end of her career, seizing England’s first velodrome gold of these Games in the women’s 10km scratch race. The victory marked the breakthrough she had been searching for after a difficult...
Comments / 0