FEMA: Be Alert to Fraud After a Disaster

FEMA Mobile Registration Sites Open
* FEMA mobile registration sites are now open for residents in the five Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding. Officials say the sites will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breathitt Co residents can find assistance at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson. The Clay Co Community Center in Manchester will serve residents of Clay Co and the Knott Co Sportsplex in Leburn is open for those residents. In Letcher Co people needing FEMA assistance should go to the Letcher Co Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community and Technical College is open to help residents of Perry Co.
Kentuckians Included in the Federal Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance are Eligible for a Refund of Kentucky Sales Tax
Kentuckians included in the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance, which are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike Counties, are eligible for refund of Kentucky sales and use tax paid on the purchase of building materials. The building materials must be used to permanently install to repair or...
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, hundreds of people still missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that 37 people have died so far from heavy rain and flooding across the state. Update 9:54 p.m. EDT Aug. 1: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed late Monday that the death toll has increased to 37, a figure expected to increase in the coming days as more search-and-recovery crews arrive to survey damage and scour waterways for victims, The Courier-Journal reported.
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
Death Toll Rises, Hundreds Remain Unaccounted For In KY Floods
At least 37 people are dead and hundreds more remain unaccounted for following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky National Guard and first responders have rescued more than 14-hundred Kentuckians from rooftops, flooded homes, and floodwaters as rain continues to fall in many areas. The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guards have also been assisting with rescue efforts. Governor Andy Beshear complimented guard soldiers and first responders, saying they are “doing incredible work.”
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]
Last week parts of Eastern Kentucky faced one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the Bluegrass State. Many want to help but you need to read this first. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. There are over 3 million people under a flood...
$2.8 Million Raised for Flood Victims During Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon
Univ. of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Caliprari, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball team came together last night to host an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to help raise money for the family’s suffering through the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with the American Red Cross and LEX 18, the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon has raised $2,812,240 and that number is expected to continue to rise.If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by visiting https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said. Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office,...
Severe storm threat includes Kentucky as heat in the Northwest shifts east
Severe storm threat includes Kentucky today as hot temperatures in the Northwest continue to shift east. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
More Kentucky drivers turning to motorcycles for transportation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain at the gas pump is driving people in a different direction. Eric Fisher, a mechanic at Kentuckiana Motorsports, said cranking up a motorcycle is the cheapest option right now. "Why take a gas guzzling SUV that takes eight people and you're going by yourself?"...
