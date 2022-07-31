Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Flooding Recovery Efforts, Deaths

www.wklw.com
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
FEMA Mobile Registration Sites Open
* FEMA mobile registration sites are now open for residents in the five Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding. Officials say the sites will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breathitt Co residents can find assistance at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson. The Clay Co Community Center in Manchester will serve residents of Clay Co and the Knott Co Sportsplex in Leburn is open for those residents. In Letcher Co people needing FEMA assistance should go to the Letcher Co Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community and Technical College is open to help residents of Perry Co.
$2.8 Million Raised for Flood Victims During Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon
Univ. of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Caliprari, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball team came together last night to host an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to help raise money for the family’s suffering through the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with the American Red Cross and LEX 18, the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon has raised $2,812,240 and that number is expected to continue to rise.If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by visiting https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/
Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Those Lost and Impacted by Floods
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic Eastern Kentucky flooding events that began July 26. Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Tuesday, Aug. 2,...
