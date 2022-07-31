.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Spring-Ford 2023 LSM/DEF Solomon commits to Roanoke

phillylacrosse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GACCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Hokies welcome Blacksburg’s Cole Beck back on to the football field
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — When Virginia Tech begins fall practice this week, the Hokies will welcome a familiar face back to the roster. Cole Beck is once again becoming a dual sport athlete. The Blacksburg high school graduate is adding football back onto his workload after focusing solely on...
High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Parry McCluer returns with familiar face as interim coach
BUENA VISTA, Va. – “To keep continuity they asked me if I’d do it.”. Troy Clark has enjoyed his role throughout the years serving as an assistant and coordinator for the Parry McCluer football program. But when he was needed for a bigger role this fall, he didn’t hesitate to step up.
Hannes Hammer returns to Virginia Tech after a summer in Germany
Roanoke (VA) North Cross three-star offensive tackle Hannes Hammer arrived back in America from his summer in Germany on Thursday. On Friday, the Virginia Tech commit was back in Blacksburg for Hokie Fest. “It was great,” Hammer said. “The connections just keep building better.”. During the visit, Hammer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four-star WR Jerrae Hawkins recaps West Virginia and Virginia Tech visits
Four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling (WV) Park is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia for the 2024 class and he took two visits the last week of July. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Hawkins camped at West Virginia in June and earned an offer from...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Two football players came to Roanoke to pursue their dreams of playing in college. That dream became a nightmare when they say their student housing was a home filled with feces.. bugs.. and trash. These living conditions were just the beginning of a program plagued with broken promises. Wednesday at...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
RELATED PEOPLE
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
WDBJ7.com
Singer Thicke scheduled for Elmwood Park performance
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer and TV host Robin Thicke is scheduled to perform at Elmwood Park in Roanoke in September. The son of actor Alan Thicke, who hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” is set to appear as part of the Henry Street Festival, according to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC
Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
WSLS
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
wfxrtv.com
Grease fire breaks out in SW Roanoke home, leaves one injured
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders issued a reminder to community members about the importance of keeping a lid nearby while cooking following a southwest Roanoke house fire on Tuesday. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened. Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of...
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
chathamstartribune.com
Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
Comments / 0