Bridgeport News: Today’s Vehicle Fire

Firefighter Falls Through Burning Home In Bridgeport
A Fairfield County firefighter was injured after falling through a floor while battling a structure fire. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the 700 block of Park Street. Firefighters responded to the structure fire after receiving multiple 911 regarding a fire, said Scott...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire
VIDEO REPORT–2022-08-02@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to a fire in the 700 block of Park Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire in the rear of the 2 1/2 story building. A second alarm was quickly called for additional personnel and resources. 3 fire hose lines were in operation to fight the blaze. Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour. One pet died in the fire. There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters. Assistant Chief Cora kept rotating personnel to avoid overheating and kept the firefighters hydrated.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stabbing
Bridgeport News: Stabbing2022-08-03@1:11am–Report of a stabbing in the 600 block of State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
Suspect Nabbed For Fleeing Scene Of Fatal Crash In Fairfield, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that left a 26-year-old city man dead. The crash took place in the Town of Fairfield around 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East. Police received several 911 calls to report a...
WTNH.com
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven. Officers responded to a single-car crash on Orchard Street, between Munson and Henry streets, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the driver, Elias Hnini, unresponsive. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After Vehicle Found Blocking Roadway In New Canaan
A 32-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence after police said his vehicle was found partially blocking a Fairfield County roadway. An officer saw a vehicle parked and partially blocking Lapham Road in New Canaan at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them
2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Register Citizen
Police: Scooter rider hurt after colliding with car in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a scooter collided with a car on Monday, leaving the rider with multiple injuries. Investigators determined the driver of a black 2012 Acura had been traveling north on Pembroke Street, when she was struck by a rider on a 2021 Spark Scooter heading east on Boston Avenue, police said.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Drowning At Calf Pasture Beach
#Norwalk CT– On Sunday July 31, 2022, at 4:47pm Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. An officer assigned to Calf Pasture Beach arrived on scene moments later and observed people pulling an unconscious male to shore and assisting a conscious female to shore. The officer took over CPR from a bystander who had begun CPR on the male. The Norwalk Fire Department assisted with CPR on the male, who is identified as Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, 60 of Norwalk. Mr. Rodas-Garcia was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Blaze Breaks Out At Norwalk Home
Crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Fairfield County home. Firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house on Morehouse Lane in Norwalk at about 4:45 p.m on Friday, July 29, the Norwalk Fire Department reported. When authorities arrived, fire was showing from the rear deck and...
Officials: Firefighter injured battling blaze at Stamford multi-family home
A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze this morning at a multi-family home in Stamford, officials say.
Connecticut police gather with communities to celebrate National Night Out
The Bridgeport Police Department’s newest officers gathered with the community for National Night Out.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End.
Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police
ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road.
