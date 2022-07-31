Bridgeport News: Today’s Vehicle Fire

#Norwalk CT– On Sunday July 31, 2022, at 4:47pm Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. An officer assigned to Calf Pasture Beach arrived on scene moments later and observed people pulling an unconscious male to shore and assisting a conscious female to shore. The officer took over CPR from a bystander who had begun CPR on the male. The Norwalk Fire Department assisted with CPR on the male, who is identified as Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, 60 of Norwalk. Mr. Rodas-Garcia was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO