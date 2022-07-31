Oakland Tech High School shooting during football game leaves three hurt as cops hunt suspect

A SHOOTING during a football game at a California high school had several law enforcement agencies responding to the scene on Sunday.

Local reporters have said multiple shots were fired at the Oakland Technical High School and investigators are surveying the scene.

A man and a girl were reportedly shot at Oakland Technical High School Credit: Getty

Multiple people on social media have reported hearing shots at the school.

It is being reported that a man and a girl were shot at the school.

A five-year-old girl was also reportedly shot at the school.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 1.20pm and were directed to the school campus football field.

A man was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to his feet and lower torso while a girl was suffering from a graze wound.

Firefighters and paramedics are also at the scene and provided care before transporting the man and girl to separate hospitals.

Their conditions weren't made immediately available.