AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to unbelievable clause in Deshaun Watson suspension ruling
After months of limbo, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Monday. The suspension comes as a result of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback from multiple women whom Watson hired for massages. The women each accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson
The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback will miss this season's first six games.
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Expresses Confidence in Starting Role During Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
A month ago, Jacoby Brissett was third in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback pecking order. But since the trade that sent Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and the six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson, Brissett is likely the starter for the first part of the season. On Tuesday after practice...
Deshaun Watson suspension: Everything we know
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. The long-awaited decision from arbiter Sue L. Robinson officially came down on Monday after months of speculation and debate. There are myriad wrinkles and ripples to the suspension. Here are a few key...
Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension
Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s […] The post Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Deshaun Watson suspension: What does it mean, what happens next?
The NFL world woke up to the news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension Monday, with a majority of responses concluding that the Cleveland Browns quarterback ended up with a lighter punishment than expected stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by 24 massage therapists in Texas. Former U.S. District Judge Sue...
FOX Sports
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
NFL Insider gives details on Watson's suspension, where things stand
During Inside Training Camp on NFL Network, NFL Network and NFL.com National Insider Ian Rapoport provided all the details on Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension and where things currently stand. (...)
