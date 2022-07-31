Report: Man waved firearm at downtown bar

Update: Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, August 1, at 9:30 p.m., the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover drug investigation in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road, Calhoun. During the operation, a man with a gun, identified as Walter Lee Osborne, Jr., age 26, of Calhoun, was shot and died at the scene. A second unidentified man ran from the deputies and has not been found. Two firearms/guns and suspected illegal drugs were recovered from the scene.

