Report: Man waved firearm at downtown bar

my nephew is a good guy. he has to be provocted too make him go off like that. and IAM sorry if someone got hurt. but downtown Rome in some stores or bars, treats people of color differently. my neices went into a food establishment and wanted too order food.they got questioned about where are their parents.called the police on them! but had they jumped out of a big 90 thousand dollar SUV, and wasn't people of color? the questions wouldn't be asked. this is why I don't eat at Jeffersons any more. one day I was trying too order and the waitress just looked at me and kept walking.cant even go buy a cake without people staring at you.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested Locally on Drug Charges
Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.
wrganews.com
Man charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he went after a family member with a metal baseball bat on Etowah Terrace Monday. According to Floyd County Jail records, 27-year-old Rashad Kente’ Russell charged at the victim with the bat raised in the air, while screaming expletives. Russell is...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county. According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, August 2, 2022 report below.
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
WDEF
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
wrganews.com
Updated: Deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County
Update: Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, August 1, at 9:30 p.m., the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover drug investigation in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road, Calhoun. During the operation, a man with a gun, identified as Walter Lee Osborne, Jr., age 26, of Calhoun, was shot and died at the scene. A second unidentified man ran from the deputies and has not been found. Two firearms/guns and suspected illegal drugs were recovered from the scene.
CBS 46
Atlanta Police detective stops assault in broad daylight
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Police Department detective stopped a broad daylight assault near Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW around 9 a.m. Aug. 1. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. She detained both men and began an investigation. She found...
wrganews.com
One dead in Highway 27 North wreck Tuesday
August 2, 2022–9:34 p.m. An elderly woman was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 North Tuesday evening. According to Floyd County Police, at around 5:35 p.m., a lookout was issued for a vehicle that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Highway 156. About three minutes later,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for multiple bank robberies arrested in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man wanted for a string of bank robberies in Atlanta was arrested last week. Demetrius Beck, 30 was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and criminal damage to property. Beck was tracked to an apartment located on Maple Street, across Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police said. That after investigators said...
wrganews.com
Rome Police continue to investigate missing person case
August 1, 2022–11:02 p.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw of Rome. The Rome Police Department is asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information about Mr. Bradshaw. He was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
wrganews.com
Rome man charged in assault with metal pipe
A Rome man is accused of striking another man 2 to 3 times with a metal pipe on Saturday. According to Floyd County Jail records, the victim was hit in the face with the pipe and sustained serious injuries during the assault that occurred at a location on Martha Berry Boulevard.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
WTVCFOX
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Douglas County man found guilty of aggravated assault in 2021 shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man known as “Suave,” who shot two people in the legs, has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault. Following a week-long trial, a Douglas County jury convicted 39-year-old Mike Clark of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Woodstock man shot by deputy in Canton
A 67-year-old Woodstock man was shot by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at about 11 a.m.
