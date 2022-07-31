Frank Clark cuts red meat and alcohol from diet, takes on new leadership role

www.kq2.com
With Chiefs training camp underway, TGH takes a look at the recent headlines from Chiefs training camp. Recently during a drill Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was stepped on by a lineman and was seen limping off of the practice field. It was a short trip to the medical tent and the star quarterback would return minutes later. Andy Reid mentioned the brief injury scare to the media saying “Somebody stepped on him, he’s gonna be ok”. Nonetheless Chiefs fans held their breath for a quick moment as seeing Mahomes limping is the last thing they want to see.
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
The Kansas City Chiefs rewarded one of their veteran leaders with a pay raise last week. Travis Kelce received an advance on his pay by way of a restructured contract last week. Essentially, he’ll earn more of the money in his contract a bit sooner than originally intended. The team rewarded Kelce as he has been the consummate professional throughout his career.
